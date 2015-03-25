Cancer survivor Jarrod Lyle returning to pro golf at Australian Masters

Cancer survivor Jarrod Lyle will make his professional golf comeback at the Australian Masters in November ahead of a possible return to the PGA Tour.

The 31-year-old Australian, who was first diagnosed with leukemia at age 17, learned the disease had returned in March 2012, shortly after the birth of his first child.

After extensive treatment, including chemotherapy and a transplant of donor blood from umbilical cords, Lyle was told in June his body was clear of the disease.

Lyle, who has said he hopes to return to the PGA Tour for 2014, will join defending champion Adam Scott and world No.6 Matt Kuchar of the U.S. at the Australian Masters at Royal Melbourne Golf Club from Nov. 14-17.