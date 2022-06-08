Cam Newton opens up about last 2 seasons, believes he should be a starting quarterback

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cam Newton opened up in a podcast interview on his brief time with the New England Patriots and his second stint with the Carolina Panthers and still maintained he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Newton appeared on "The Pivot Podcast" and suggested he was destined to fail in his second stint with the Panthers. He said he was signed on Thursday and played on Sunday and was still trying to learn Matt Rhule’s offense all while taking snaps at the starting quarterback.

"At what point did you think you was going to be successful? The next week, I started. That’s still under 10 days of you being on the team. And you’re still trying to learn the offense," he said.

"So before I sit up here and allow the narrative to be made that Cam ain’t got it no more, Cam is taking full responsibility and saying Cam put himself in a f---ed up situation, which then had a ricochet effect to how people think of me."

Newton appeared in eight games for the Panthers and had 684 passing yards with four touchdown passes and 230 rushing yards with five rushing touchdowns.

Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer said earlier in the offseason he wouldn’t rule out re-signing Newton, but it appeared he would have to compete for the starting job. Newton said on the podcast he doesn’t think there are 32 quarterbacks better than him.

"There’s not 32 guys better than me. If you think I couldn’t be on somebody’s team right now, you’re a damn fool," he said.

Before he signed with the Panthers in 2021, Newton was competing against Mac Jones for the Patriots’ starting job. He was abruptly released in the middle of training camp.

"The New England experience was a (messed up) situation. I was still learning the offense seven to eight weeks into the season," he said.

Newton only missed one game in 2020 with the Patriots because he tested positive for COVID-19. He had 2,657 passing yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.