Chicago Bears
Bears lose OTA practice after violating NFL's no contact policy: reports

An NFLPA representative reportedly witnessed contact at a Bears' practice in May

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Matt Eberflus has already had a minor hiccup in his first year as head coach of the Chicago Bears

The Bears were forced to cancel Tuesday’s organized team activities after violating the league’s rules for non-contact practices during the offseason back in May, The Chicago Tribune first reported Tuesday.  

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on during the the Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workouts on May 24, 2022, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. 

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on during the the Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workouts on May 24, 2022, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL.  (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Representatives with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) were reportedly present during a session at Halas Hall last month and witnessed on-field contact, sources told ESPN. The team was initially issued a warning, but several other instances were observed in videos of practices requested by the NFLPA. 

The NFLPA clearly spells out several rules for offseason workouts including prohibiting "contact work," which is described as "‘live’ blocking, tackling, pass-rushing, bump-and-run, etc."

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs with the football in action during the Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workouts on May 17, 2022, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. 

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs with the football in action during the Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workouts on May 17, 2022, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL.  (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was off to a similar start in his first year as an NFL head coach, getting fined $100,000 for violating the league’s OTA rules. The Jaguars were also fined $200,000.

Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus looks on in action during the Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workouts on May 17, 2022, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. 

Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus looks on in action during the Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workouts on May 17, 2022, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL.  (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After being docked a practice, the Bears now have just two sessions left of OTAs. They begin mandatory minicamp on June 14.

