Cam Newton expresses excitement about joining Patriots: 'All praise to God'

The long wait for Cam Newton was over Sunday when he agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

The one-time NFL MVP appeared to be excited when he posted about joining the team on Instagram.

“I’m excited as I don’t know what right now!! All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! #LetsGoPats,” he wrote.

His deal is reportedly worth up to $7 million. He is set to make the veteran’s minimum salary, which is worth a bit over $1 million.

Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, led the Carolina Panthers to three straight NFC South titles from 2013-15, and a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season when he was awarded the league MVP. He also earned three Pro Bowls in nine seasons.

Newton missed 16 regular-season games over the last two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also had multiple shoulder surgeries in his career.

Newton should step into a starting role in New England as the successor to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the offseason.

Newton, Brian Hoyer, and Jarrett Stidham are expected to be the quarterbacks on the roster when training camp begins.

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.