Cam Newton's reported Patriots salary appears to irk 49ers' Richard Sherman

Cam Newton’s reported signing with the New England Patriots on Sunday drew reactions from across the NFL, including San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman, who appeared perturbed that the former MVP had to sign for the league minimum.

Newton and the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal which will pay the veteran quarterback more than $1 million, according to multiple reports. He reportedly could earn up to $7.5 million in incentives, according to the NFL Network.

CAM NEWTON SIGNS 1-YEAR DEAL WITH NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS, REPORTS SAY

Sherman tweeted that it was “disgusting” for someone like Newton to get paid that kind of money while some backups are making $3-5 million this season.

“How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting,” he wrote.

Pro Football Focus pointed out that they ranked Newton between No. 23 and No. 27 among quarterbacks over the last four years, not including his injury-riddled 2019.

INSIDE NFL’S RELUCTANCE TO HIRE EX-AGENTS TO RUN TEAMS

Other players reacted to Newton signing to the Patriots as well.

Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, led the Carolina Panthers to three straight NFC South titles from 2013-15, and a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season when he was awarded the league MVP. He also earned three Pro Bowls in nine seasons.

Newton missed 16 regular-season games over the last two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also had multiple shoulder surgeries in his career.

Newton should step into a starting role in New England as the successor to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the offseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Newton, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham are expected to be the quarterbacks on the roster when training camp begins.

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.