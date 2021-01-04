Cam Newton on whether he'd accept backup role in 2021

It took a while for Cam Newton to latch onto a team for the 2020 season.

He managed to sign with the New England Patriots and beat out the other quarterbacks on the team to get the starting job. But the 2020 season didn’t really go as planned.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Newton and the Patriots finished 7-9. The veteran quarterback only missed one game because he was dealing with the coronavirus. New England may have had a better chance to make the playoffs if everyone played. The team was ravaged by COVID opt-outs to start the season.

The injuries and opt-outs may have hampered Newton’s ability to have a complete season. He threw for 2,657 passing yards and had eight touchdown passes. He also ran for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns.

AARON RODGERS GIVES THREE-WORD ADVICE TO PACKERS TEAMMATES ON HOW TO HANDLE BYE WEEK BEFORE PLAYOFFS

Speculation over whether Newton will return to the Patriots next season has been rampant. The 31-year-old was asked Monday in an interview on WEEI Radio's "The Greg Hill Show" whether he’d accept a backup role in 2021.

"Honestly, it's too early to tell. That's as honest as I can be," Newton said. "Do I think I have starting talent? Absolutely. Do I think a lot of things that I've done were devalued? Not the team's perspective, probably the media's perspective — absolutely."

He continued: "If you are asking me, 'Do I want to be a backup?' Hell no! When I look at other teams, and I'm looking at other players play, there have been guys that have been getting away with murder for years because of subpar play."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Newton’s future in the NFL is probably just as murky as it was this time last year.