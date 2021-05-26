Callaway goes on MLB ineligible list after harassment probe

Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday through at least the end of the 2022 season following an investigation of sexual harassment allegations.

Shortly after MLB's announcement of the suspension, Callaway was fired by the Los Angeles Angels, who hired him as their pitching coach in October 2019. The Angels suspended him on Feb. 2 at the start of MLB's investigation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Commissioner Rob Manfred did not release details of what MLB's probe determined, but said in a statement "I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the ineligible list is warranted."

In a report published on Feb. 1, The Athletic said Callaway "aggressively pursued" several women who work in sports media and sent three of them inappropriate photos.

Callaway sent uninvited and sometimes unanswered messages to the women via email, text or social media and asked one to send nude photos in return, according to the report. He often commented on their appearance in a way that made them uncomfortable and on one occasion "thrust his crotch near the face of a reporter" while she interviewed him, The Athletic said.

"We want to thank the many people who cooperated with our Department of Investigations in their work, which spanned Mr. Callaway’s positions with three different clubs," Manfred said. "The clubs that employed Mr. Callaway each fully cooperated with DOI, including providing emails and assisting with identifying key witnesses."

Manfred said once the 2022 season ends, Callaway can apply for possible reinstatement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Callaway, 46, was the Cleveland Indians’ pitching coach for five years before managing the Mets from 2018-19. After he was fired by New York, he was hired by the Angels, who suspended him shortly before the start of this season's spring training.

"We appreciate Major League Baseball’s diligent investigation, and support their decision," the Angels said in a team statement.

Callaway spent the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season as the Angels' pitching coach under new manager Joe Maddon. Bullpen coach Matt Wise has been serving as the pitching coach for the Angels, who began Wednesday with the majors' worst team ERA at 5.19.