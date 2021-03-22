California high school football player who collapsed during game has died, officials say

A California high school football player who collapsed during a game last week has died, according to reports.

Emmanuel Antwi, a senior at Sacramento's John F. Kennedy High School, collapsed on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s spring football game against Hiram Johnson High. Antwi collapsed and was administered about 10 minutes of CPR before he was rush to the hospital, reports said.

The Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) confirmed the death in a statement.

"We do not have many details to share beyond this. Our hearts go out to Emmanuel’s family and our school community during this difficult time. We ask all to give them privacy and time for healing and comfort as they grieve."

The game was canceled after he collapsed. It was the team's first of the football season following a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. SCUSD assistant superintendent Chad Sweitzer described it as, "such a sad night," according to the Sacramento Bee.

Alex Gomes-Coelho, the coach of Johnson, comforted his team as medics tended to Antwi, the paper reported. Gomes-Coelho said the pain was "indescribable."

"There is nothing that can prepare you for a moment like that," Gomes-Coelho said. "When you play or coach team sports you really become a family. My heart hurts for Cougar Nation and Manny’s family at home."

A fundraiser was set up to help Antwi's mother with covering funeral expenses and taking care of her two other children.

It described Antwi as being 18 years old and has raised more than $33,000 as of Monday morning.

"It was the first game of the season. After waiting months due to COVID, the first football game of the season was finally here! He just told his football coach that he finally got his driver's license. He was so excited," organizers wrote. "Emmanuel 'Manny' was loved by so many and he was a great young man and he definitely was too young to pass away."