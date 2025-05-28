California girls' field championship gets more big rule changes amid trans athlete outrage, Trump's pressure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California's high school sports league made a major rule change to its upcoming girls' track and field state championship for the second day in a row.

The changes come as the state faces increasing pressure, both internally from its own residents and from President Donald Trump's administration, due to a growing controversy involving a trans athlete.

On Wednesday, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced that Saturday's state title meet will now expand its pool of competitors and even medal recipients to accommodate any female athletes that are displaced by a biological male competitor.

The CIF is specifically making this rule change for the long jump, high jump and triple jump events.

"On Friday, May, 30, if necessary, in the high jump, triple jump and long jump qualifying events at the 2025 CIF State Track and Field Championships, a biological female student-athlete who would have earned the next qualifying mark will also be advanced to the finals," the CIF announcement read.

"Additionally, if necessary, in the high jump, triple jump and long jump events at the 2025 CIF State Track and Field Championships, a biological female student-athlete who would have earned a specific placement on the podium will also be awarded the medal for that place and the results will be reflected in the recording of the event."

The CIF's track and field postseason has been rocked by a national controversy involving trans athlete AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley High School competing in those events, and regularly dominating female competition. The athlete took first place in long jump and triple jump at a sectional final and state qualifying round in the last two weeks.

The CIF's latest change comes just a day after the federation expanded the size of its competitor pool.

"Any biological female student-athlete who would have earned the next qualifying mark for one of their Section's automatic qualifying entries in the CIF State meet, and did not achieve the CIF State at-large mark in the finals at their Section meet, was extended an opportunity to participate in the 2025 CIF State Track and Field Championships," the CIF said Tuesday.

Wednesday's change also comes just a day after the family of a female competitor set to face Hernandez in the championship told Fox News Digital that they believe the CIF expanding the competitor pool was enough.

CIF's ‘solution’ to this situation, which allows additional girls to compete at the state championship who otherwise didn't qualify because the transgender athlete took their spot, isn't good enough – it's still an unfair competition and an injustice to the girls competing," said the family of La Canada girls' track star Katie McGuinness, in a statement.

"Allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports is unfair, unjust and defies common sense," the family added.

Controversy involving Hernandez has prompted local, state and national outrage by families and activists, while President Donald Trump has shown he is willing to sanction the state over the situation.

Trump sent a post on Truth Social Tuesday morning warning California and Gov. Gavin Newsom of potential federal funding cuts to the state, and even orders to send local authorities to stop a trans athlete from competing in the girls' category on Saturday.

Trump did not specifically name the athlete or school he was referring to in the social media post.

But on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it would be launching an investigation into the CIF and California Attorney General Rob Bonta over the state's law that allows biologically male trans athletes to compete with girls and women.

A letter of complaint informing of the investigation was addressed to Jurupa Valley High School, the DOJ has told Fox News Digital. Jurupa Unified School District (JUSD) has told Fox News Digital it has not received a letter.

The DOJ's announcement lists the school district in the official announcement of the investigation.

JUSD has previously defended letting Hernandez compete in the girls' category.

"JUSD continues to follow both California law and CIF policy regarding school athletics. Both state law and CIF policy currently require that students be permitted to participate in athletic teams and competitions consistent with their gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the pupil's records. JUSD remains committed to protecting the rights and safety of the students we serve, in accordance with applicable state and federal laws," the district said in a previous statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Other competitors have spoken out throughout the track and field postseason against the CIF and state for allowing the situation to progress to this point.

The second-place finisher to Hernandez in triple jump at a sectional final on May 17, Reese Hogan of Crean Lutheran High School, made it a point to stand on the first-place podium spot for a quick and symbolic photo op. Footage of Hogan taking the top podium spot after the trans athlete stepped off went viral on social media over the weekend.

"It's just kind of sad just watching. He's obviously a really talented athlete, we've all seen him jump and stuff, and I wish him the best of luck, but in a boys' division," Hogan previously told Fox News Digital about competing against the athlete. "It's pretty obvious the certain advantages that he has, and it's obviously just sad as a woman to watch that."

Brea Olinda student Julia Teven was one of the few female athletes to have beaten Jurupa Valley's athlete this year, tying for first place in the high jump at the sectional prelims earlier this month, while the trans athlete finished eighth.

"I genuinely believe he doesn't have a harmful intent towards girls sports. I think it's the kind of like, CIF allowing him that's kind of put him in his position," Teven said. "I think genuinely, he's just, like, being enabled by the CIF, and he's just taking his opportunity presented to him."