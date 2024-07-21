Caitlin Clark says All-Star win over Team USA isn't 'vindication' for Olympic snub

Caitlin Clark is heading into the Olympic break with a clear conscience.

The Indiana Fever rookie earned her first All-Star win after Team WNBA beat Team USA on Saturday night in a game that many looked at as an opportunity for Clark to get her revenge following a surprise snub from the U.S. women’s basketball Olympic team.

But after the 117-109 win over the Team USA veterans where Clark led in assists for the All-Stars, the former Iowa standout said she took no "vindication" in their victory.

"No, I mean they’re really good," she said with a grin. "They have plenty of talent on that team. It was the same four years prior – I’m pretty sure Team WNBA beat Team USA [and] they were perfectly fine in the Olympics."

Team USA did suffer a loss ahead of their gold medal run at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. But this year’s loss followed a media storm that saw WNBA fans – more specifically Caitlin Clark fans – outraged when she was not selected for the Paris squad.

But for Clark, she believes that Saturday’s loss serves more as a testament to the talent in the WNBA.

"I think, if anything, it shows how good this league is. It shows how much talent is in this league and how you have to show up and prepare every single night because there are a lot of players that aren’t even here on All-Star weekend that can be here and be in these moments too."

She continued, "I think for myself, from my standpoint, this is a great opportunity and will help prepare them for Paris and I’m going to be supporting them and cheering them on. I love the Olympics, I’ve loved the Olympics ever since I was a young kid and they’re going to be just fine. They’re going to win gold and dominate so I’m not worried."

The disappointment of not seeing Clark help continue America’s dominance in women’s basketball at the Olympics does have a silver lining for Clark. She’ll finally be able to rest after a nonstop journey that included a championship run in her final year at Iowa and becoming the NCAA Division 1 all-time leading scorer.

"Such a fun first All Star experience in Phoenix!! The fans and city were amazing…," Clark said in a post on X.

"Now time for some rest and relaxation :) see you all in a month."