Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark for Rookie of the Year not up for debate, WNBA great Sue Bird suggests

Clark the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 100 3-pointers on Thursday

Paulina Dedaj
Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird is doubling down on her vote for Rookie of the Year. 

During the latest episode of her podcast "A Touch More" with Megan Rapinoe, Bird said she had attended Friday’s game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky – a game that she said many had gone into looking at it as a defining moment in the Clark vs. Angel Reese for ROY. 

Caitlin Clark drives past Kia Nurse

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives on Los Angeles Sparks guard Kia Nurse (10) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

But for Bird, her decision was made long before the Fever routed the Sky in the 100-81 win.

"This is a game that I think everyone was looking forward to because a lot of people felt like there was Rookie of the Year implications on this game," Bird said on the podcast.

"I personally, ever since All-Star break, have felt that Cailtin was the Rookie of the Year. She has since just continued to prove that."

Bird had high praise for the entire Fever team that clinched their first playoff berth since 2016. 

Sue Bird with the Storm

Sue Bird, #10 of the Seattle Storm, reacts after losing to the Las Vegas Aces 97-92 in her final game of her career during Game Four of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Climate Pledge Arena on September 6, 2022, in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"She balled out," Bird said of Clark, who had a career-high 31 points and 12 assists. "You can’t talk about the Indiana Fever right now without Kelsey Mitchell, who is on an incredible streak. Just like a hot streak, shooting the absolute you-know-what out of the ball."

Clark continued to make her case for Rookie of the Year on Wednesday night. 

She became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 100 3-pointers in a season and finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her second career triple-double in the Fever’s 93-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. 

Caitlin Clark reacts

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, reacts in the game against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 16, 2024. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Clark also became the first rookie and fifth WNBA player with multiple triple-doubles in a season. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.