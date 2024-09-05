Caitlin Clark becomes quickest to reach WNBA sharpshooting milestone, records 2nd triple-double

Another Caitlin Clark win. Another Caitlin Clark milestone.

The Indiana Fever superstar and leading candidate for WNBA Rooke of the Year nailed four 3-pointers as she scored 24 points as part of a triple-double in the Fever’s 93-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

She became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 100 3-pointers in a season. She had 10 rebounds and 10 assists as she recorded her second triple-double of her career. As Clark grabbed a late Kia Nurse miss, the crowd at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse erupted.

"Of course I knew, but honestly, like, we were just trying to get stops," she said.

Fellow Fever star Aliyah Boston added 24 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in the win. Kelsey Mitchell had 18 points.

The Fever moved to 18-16 on the season as they are firmly slotted into the postseason picture after starting the year 1-8. Since the return from the Olympics, the Fever have been 7-1, with their lone loss coming against the Minnesota Lynx.

"Definitely, cool," Clark said before the Sparks game of making the postseason. "It doesn't even have to come down to the wire for us, and I think that's special. Like you can just relax and play basketball and have a lot of fun. Yeah, we accomplished that, but there's still so much more left on the table."

Erica Wheeler explained there is still more for the team to do.

"The job is not done," Wheeler said. "We still have six, seven more games, and we can't think ahead like that. Me being a vet, I know that for a fact. So for me, it's not time to think about the playoffs. You've got seven games left."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.