Caitlin Clark reacts to Pacers’ thrilling comeback victory over Thunder in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has already dubbed the Pacers the "greatest comeback team" of her lifetime. They proved that point again with another comeback victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Clark, who has been sidelined for weeks with a quad injury, celebrated on social media as the Pacers took their first lead of the game in the final second of the fourth quarter when Tyrese Haliburton’s jump shot gave Indiana a one-point lead and secured the 111-110 victory over the Thunder.

"YOU CANT MAKE IT UP," Clark posted on X.

Her reference to the Pacers’ unwavering ability to rally followed her previous post on May 21 when Indiana came back from a 14-point deficit with under three minutes remaining in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks.

It was another jumper from Haliburton that sent that game to overtime and would give the Pacers Game 1 with a 138-135 overtime win.

"PACERS ARE THE GREATEST COMEBACK TEAM IVE EVER SEEN," Clark said at the time.

The Thunder’s collapse was only half the story on Thursday night. Indiana committed 19 turnovers in the first half but returned in the second with just five turnovers and outscored Oklahoma City 32-16 in the final 10 minutes.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 19 points. Obi Toppin scored 17, Myles Turner had 15, and Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard each had 14.

"I don’t know what you say about it, but I know that this group is a resilient group, and we don’t give up until it’s 0.0 on the clock," Haliburton said of the win.

The Thunder will attempt to even the series when they host the Pacers for Game 2 on Sunday night. After that, the series heads to Indiana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.