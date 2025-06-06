Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Pacers

Caitlin Clark reacts to Pacers’ thrilling comeback victory over Thunder in Game 1 of NBA Finals

The Pacers were trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Eddie House on the Indiana Pacers’ shot to upset OKC Thunder in NBA Finals | The Herd Video

Eddie House on the Indiana Pacers’ shot to upset OKC Thunder in NBA Finals | The Herd

NBA champion Eddie House joins Jason McIntyre to discuss the Indiana Pacers’ chances of upsetting the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has already dubbed the Pacers the "greatest comeback team" of her lifetime. They proved that point again with another comeback victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. 

Clark, who has been sidelined for weeks with a quad injury, celebrated on social media as the Pacers took their first lead of the game in the final second of the fourth quarter when Tyrese Haliburton’s jump shot gave Indiana a one-point lead and secured the 111-110 victory over the Thunder. 

Tyrese Haliburton after Game 1

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.  (Kyle Terada-Imagn Images)

"YOU CANT MAKE IT UP," Clark posted on X. 

Her reference to the Pacers’ unwavering ability to rally followed her previous post on May 21 when Indiana came back from a 14-point deficit with under three minutes remaining in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks. 

It was another jumper from Haliburton that sent that game to overtime and would give the Pacers Game 1 with a 138-135 overtime win. 

"PACERS ARE THE GREATEST COMEBACK TEAM IVE EVER SEEN," Clark said at the time. 

Caitlin Clark celebrates

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, reacts after a three-pointer during the first half wam at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 16, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

PACERS OVERCOME 15-POINT 4TH QUARTER DEFICIT ON LAST SECOND SHOT TO STUN THUNDER IN GAME 1 OF NBA FINALS

The Thunder’s collapse was only half the story on Thursday night. Indiana committed 19 turnovers in the first half but returned in the second with just five turnovers and outscored Oklahoma City 32-16 in the final 10 minutes.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 19 points. Obi Toppin scored 17, Myles Turner had 15, and Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard each had 14.

"I don’t know what you say about it, but I know that this group is a resilient group, and we don’t give up until it’s 0.0 on the clock," Haliburton said of the win. 

Haliburton and Nesmith

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrate after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.  (Kyle Terada-Imagn Images)

The Thunder will attempt to even the series when they host the Pacers for Game 2 on Sunday night. After that, the series heads to Indiana. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.