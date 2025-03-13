Caitlin Clark jokingly trolls Fever teammate Lexie Hull ahead of Unrivaled game

Caitlin Clark appeared to take a playful jab at her Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year left a comment under a post from Hull showing off one of her pregame fits. Hull has spent the past few weeks in Miami playing for Rose Basketball Club. The team is competing in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, a professional three-on-three women's basketball league.

"Dude mix in an ab workout … probs would be smart," Clark wrote on Instagram.

Clark and Hull seemingly developed a close friendship during their first season playing together in Indiana.

When the WNBA season paused for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Clark and Hull attended a concert in Indianapolis. At one point during Jordan Davis' show, the basketball stars joined the country music star on stage and belted out some tunes.

Hull played college basketball at Stanford and was the sixth overall selection in the 2022 WNBA Draft. She averaged 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game last season.

Clark became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer across men's and women's basketball during her final season at Iowa. She was the top pick in last year's draft and earned WNBA All-Star honors after her rookie season.

The Fever finished the 2024 campaign with a 20-20 record and earned a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Christie Sides was relieved of her head coaching duties shortly after the Connecticut Sun eliminated Indiana from the postseason. Stephanie White left the Sun and was named the Fever's next head coach last November. White previously served as Indiana's head coach in 2015-16.

