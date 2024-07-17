Expand / Collapse search
Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is 'for sure' disliked, basketball trainer Chris Brickley says

Clark has been a hot-button discussion since she got drafted

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been one of the most polarizing figures in sports since she got drafted into the WNBA, through no fault of her own.

Her name has been discussed in culture discussions, from race to likability and jealousy in the WNBA.

Several WNBA players have seemed to go out of their way to take their shots at Clark, both on and off the court.

Caitlin Clark looks on

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever looks on against the Lynx at Target Center on July 14, 2024, in Minneapolis. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Clark was the victim of a flagrant foul on a blindside check by Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter, while a member of the Connecticut Sun said it was "seat belt season" when Clark played against them.

Basketball trainer Chris Brickley, who has worked out with Sky rookie star Angel Reese, told Fox News Digital that Clark is in a helpless situation, leading to people "for sure" disliking her.

But it goes both ways.

"Anyone that's really good, or great, people are going to dislike, and people are going to love. That's how life works," Brickley said.

Caitlin Clark crossover

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Mercury on July 12, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/NBAE via Getty Images)

A'ja Wilson of the Los Vegas Aces made headlines just prior to the start of the WNBA season when she said that Clark being White was a "huge thing" in her popularity.

But earlier this month, Wilson said the "energy" in the WNBA has shifted from gossip and making headlines to appreciation for the game.

"It’s a good vibe, it’s a good feel. People are just coming to see the product on the floor. It got a little too gossipy in the beginning, but then it started to fizzle out because people are starting to realize we’re really good at what we do, we’re elite at what we do. I love the energy now," Wilson said after she went against Clark's Indiana Fever. The two shared a hug after that game.

"People are seeing good hoops, and that’s what it’s about. We come out here, we work hard, we play basketball at a very high level, and people are believing in it, they’re trusting in it and investing in it. And that’s the energy we’re feeling right now," Wilson continued.

Last month, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert shut down the notion that she was targeted, saying it seems that way due to her spotlight and that her treatment on the floor is similar to everyone else.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky look on during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The rookie phenom received the most votes for this weekend's All-Star Game, being the only player to receive more than 700,000 votes. She beat Wilson by nearly 90,000.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.