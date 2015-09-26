Butler, Jackson lead Nevada over Buffalo 24-21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) James Butler ran for 177 yards and a touchdown, Don Jackson added 113 yards and two scores and Nevada beat Buffalo 24-21 on Saturday.

Jackson's second TD run gave the Wolfpack (2-2) a 24-13 lead with 10:25 left in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo (2-2) answered with an eight-play, 75-yard TD-scoring drive and punctuated it with a 2-point conversion to pull within 24-21 only 2:19 later.

The Bulls defense then forced two Nevada punts down the stretch, but their offense turned it over both times and the Wolfpack were able to run out the clock.

Nevada fell behind early, but Butler had a 91-yard carry through the middle of the defense and immediately followed with a 5-yard TD run to even the score at 7. Jackson added a 55-yard TD run before the end of the first quarter to give the Wolfpack the lead for good at 14-7.

