Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Bulls

Bulls' Coby White throws down vicious dunk over 7-foot-3 phenom Victor Wembanyama

Chicago won the game 114-110

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White accomplished the nearly impossible on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Bulls were clinging to a one-point lead with under 20 seconds to play. White got the ball on the far side of the court and drove to the basket. He leaped and met the 7-foot-3-inch phenom Victor Wembanyama at the basket. White, who is listed at 6 feet, 5 inches, won the battle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Coby White dunks over Victor Wembanyama

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, #0, dunks against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, #1, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

White threw a dunk over Wembanyama with fans at the United Center erupting in delight.

Chicago won the game 114-110. White’s dunk was two of the 23 points he scored in the 36 minutes he played. He was 9-of-18 from the field with four assists and four steals.

"I was gonna try to dunk it before he can get to the rim," White told reporters after the game, via Basket News. "And then I knew when I was driving if I was to lay it in finger roll or anything, he was going to block it.

MAVERICKS DON’T HAVE TIMELINE YET FOR KYRIE IRVING’S RETURN FROM BACK INJURY

Coby White reacts

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, #0, reacts after dunking as San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, #1, walks on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

"So I just was like I got to dunk it. And then especially to try to ice the game to go up four. I just wanted to make sure that I got the basket."

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Wembanyama led the Spurs with 23 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks in the loss. Chris Paul added 18 points and nine assists.

Chicago improved to 17-19 on the season. The Bulls sit in the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Victor Wembanyama drives on Josh Giddey

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, #1, drives as Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey, #3, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Antonio fell to 18-18 on the year. The Spurs also sit in the 10th spot, but in the Western Conference.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics