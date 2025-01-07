Bulls' Coby White throws down vicious dunk over 7-foot-3 phenom Victor Wembanyama

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White accomplished the nearly impossible on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Bulls were clinging to a one-point lead with under 20 seconds to play. White got the ball on the far side of the court and drove to the basket. He leaped and met the 7-foot-3-inch phenom Victor Wembanyama at the basket. White, who is listed at 6 feet, 5 inches, won the battle.

White threw a dunk over Wembanyama with fans at the United Center erupting in delight.

Chicago won the game 114-110. White’s dunk was two of the 23 points he scored in the 36 minutes he played. He was 9-of-18 from the field with four assists and four steals.

"I was gonna try to dunk it before he can get to the rim," White told reporters after the game, via Basket News. "And then I knew when I was driving if I was to lay it in finger roll or anything, he was going to block it.

"So I just was like I got to dunk it. And then especially to try to ice the game to go up four. I just wanted to make sure that I got the basket."

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Wembanyama led the Spurs with 23 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks in the loss. Chris Paul added 18 points and nine assists.

Chicago improved to 17-19 on the season. The Bulls sit in the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference.

San Antonio fell to 18-18 on the year. The Spurs also sit in the 10th spot, but in the Western Conference.