Buffalo Sabres reveal new jerseys for 2020-21 season

The Buffalo Sabres are turning to their past as they look to the future.

The professional hockey team announced Tuesday that it will switch to the royal blue jerseys starting with the 2020-21 season. The Sabres logo will be placed in the middle of the sweater with a buffalo in between two crossed sabers.

The team originally sported similar jerseys when it first entered the NHL in 1970. They wore the uniform until 1996 when they switched to a red, black, white and gray design. The royal blue made a comeback in the 2000s, and now it will be their official jersey color.

The team explained the jerseys and crest in their announcement.

“The inner neck collar is our way of paying homage to our hometown, touching upon the City of Buffalo's official crest. This team enjoys an unparalleled bond with the community at large, so it felt appropriate to honor that within the jersey itself,” the team said.

“We wanted to pay tribute to the striping patterns of the past but also introduce some nuanced detail. We layered some simple white piping on top of the gold stripes to accomplish this. In conjunction with Adidas, we also developed the white uniform shoulder striping.”

The crest chosen by the team was simplified from the original. Silver accents were removed to create a sleek modern appeal. Details added to the 50th season jersey crest, such as the notable stitching pattern in the buffalo, were carried over to the new uniform.

Buffalo finished 30-31-8 in the pandemic-shortened season. They did not make the qualifying round of the NHL’s restart.