Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs' Tom Brady laments parity in the NFL heading into Week 5: 'I've watched a lot of bad football'

There are 15 teams in the NFL with 2-2 records

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Tom Brady is not impressed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2-2 start to the season. In fact, the veteran quarterback says he is seeing "a lot of bad football" in the NFL overall this year.

During a press conference with reporters Thursday afternoon, Brady lamented the poor quality of football he has seen when asked about the parity across the NFL today compared to years past. 

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"I think there's a lot of bad football, from what I watch. I've watched a lot of bad football. A lot of poor quality of football – that's what I see."

There were 15 teams with a 2-2 record heading into Week 5 but the Indianapolis Colts improved to 2-2-1 after a lackluster win over the Broncos Thursday night, which saw no touchdowns by either side as Denver dropped to 2-3. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles wears Florida Strong tee-shirt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles wears Florida Strong tee-shirt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.  (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The Bucs, however, according to Brady, are not excluded from his observations. 

"I think we feel like we certainly have not played our best football. That's very true," Brady said in response to questions about Tampa Bay not playing "a complete game" through four weeks of football. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, #12, calls a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Raymond James Stadium Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, #12, calls a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Raymond James Stadium Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

The Buccaneers are hoping to avoid a three-game losing streak, which would be the first time since 2002, when they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Brady is 10-0 against the Falcons, but he is not underestimating their ability. 

"They're good. I think they have a good scheme and I think they're very athletic. They're physical and they play well together. They're well-coached. I think their offense does a good job with their defense, good complementary football. They run the ball a lot, so therefore their defense isn't out there as much. They're doing a good job. They're a very different team than the one we played the last two years."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.