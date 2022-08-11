Bucs' Tom Brady excused from practice for 'personal, non-football reasons'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was excused from practice on Thursday for "personal, non-football reasons," just days after previously being excused from training camp for a personal matter, according to a report.

The veteran signal-caller is expected to miss several days but is said to be "fine," NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. The team is reportedly "on board" with his reasons for missing practice just days before the Buccaneers' preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

Head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the situation after Thursday’s session.

Brady, along with several other team veterans, was given a rest day last week but was excused on Friday because of a personal matter, according to CBS Sports . He returned to the practice field on Saturday.

The former New England Patriots quarterback made headlines this past week after Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross was disciplined by the NFL following a probe that revealed the team had approached Tom Brady in the 2019 and 2021 seasons with conversations that included "the possibility of his playing for the Dolphins."

According to the memo, Dolphins Vice Chairman and limited partner Bruce Beal engaged in conversations with Brady while he was under contract with the Patriots, beginning in August 2019 and again in 2021, when Brady was under contract with the Bucs.

The Dolphins will forfeit a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick, and Ross will be suspended from team operations through Oct. 17, 2022, and must pay a $1.5 million fine as a result of the NFL’s probe, the league said. Ross will also be barred from all league meetings prior to the annual meeting in 2023 and was indefinitely removed from all league committees.