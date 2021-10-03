Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bucs' Rob Gronkowski's injury appears to be much worse than first thought

Rob Gronkowski won’t be able to play against his former team, the Patriots, on Sunday night

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski won’t be able to play against his former team on Sunday night after missing practice all week. 

Original reports stated that Gronkowski had bruised ribs, but the true severity of the injury was revealed on Sunday.

According to Fox Sports’s Jay Glazer, Gronkowski has "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" and there’s a chance that he will miss multiple games as well. Initial X-rays came back negative, but the former All-Pro received MRI tests during the week, which revealed the damage.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) works out prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals  at Raymond James Stadium. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.

PATRIOTS TO PAUSE WHEN BUCS' TOM BRADY BREAKS NFL PASSING RECORD

Gronkowski didn’t travel with the Bucs to New England, in what would have been his first game back at Gillette Stadium as a member of the visiting team. Even though Gronkowski is missing out on his return to New England, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady will make his presence felt against Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) spikes the football after scoring on a 20-yard pass play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Through three games this season, Gronkowski looked like his old self. He has 16 receptions for 184 yards and a team-high four touchdowns.

