Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Rachaad White victim of alleged extortion that involves FBI, lawyers say

Rachaad White took a back seat to Bucky Irving in 2024

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White is a victim of alleged extortion, his lawyers said in a statement on Tuesday.

Michelle Gervais and TJ Grimaldi said the FBI "and other appropriate authorities" are "looking into" the matter.

"Illegal and defamatory threats and demands against Rachaad and his family will be met with zero tolerance," the attorneys said in the statement. "We will continue to exercise all legal avenues to protect Rachaad's rights as a victim of extortion."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rachaad White runs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Joshua Uche (55) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

The Bucs did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

White began the season as the team's starting running back but was slowly taken over by rookie Bucky Irving. After rushing for 990 yards on 272 carries in 2023, those numbers bumped down to 144 attempts and 613 yards, as Irving eventually took the lead role.

Rachaad White runs ball

Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

EAGLES WILL RECEIVE WHITE HOUSE INVITE AFTER SUPER BOWL LIX WIN, TRUMP SAYS

White just wrapped up his third NFL season after being a third-round pick out of Arizona State. Irving, too, was selected in the third round. Irving garnered 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns on his 207 rushing attempts.

The Bucs won the NFC South, but were eliminated in the divisional round by the Washington Commanders, who made it all the way to the conference title game — White had just three touches in that 23-20 loss to the Commanders.

Baker Mayfield hands off to Rachaad White

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands the ball to running back Rachaad White (1) in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is speculation that White could be a salary-cap casualty for the Bucs, as Sean Tucker also found a role in the Bucs' backfield later in the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.