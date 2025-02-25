Bucs' Rachaad White victim of alleged extortion that involves FBI, lawyers say

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White is a victim of alleged extortion, his lawyers said in a statement on Tuesday.

Michelle Gervais and TJ Grimaldi said the FBI "and other appropriate authorities" are "looking into" the matter.

"Illegal and defamatory threats and demands against Rachaad and his family will be met with zero tolerance," the attorneys said in the statement. "We will continue to exercise all legal avenues to protect Rachaad's rights as a victim of extortion."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bucs did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

White began the season as the team's starting running back but was slowly taken over by rookie Bucky Irving. After rushing for 990 yards on 272 carries in 2023, those numbers bumped down to 144 attempts and 613 yards, as Irving eventually took the lead role.

EAGLES WILL RECEIVE WHITE HOUSE INVITE AFTER SUPER BOWL LIX WIN, TRUMP SAYS

White just wrapped up his third NFL season after being a third-round pick out of Arizona State. Irving, too, was selected in the third round. Irving garnered 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns on his 207 rushing attempts.

The Bucs won the NFC South, but were eliminated in the divisional round by the Washington Commanders, who made it all the way to the conference title game — White had just three touches in that 23-20 loss to the Commanders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is speculation that White could be a salary-cap casualty for the Bucs, as Sean Tucker also found a role in the Bucs' backfield later in the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.