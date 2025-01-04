Bucs' Jordan Whitehead involved in auto accident while driving to practice facility

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Jordan Whitehead was involved in an auto accident on his way to the practice facility, the team said in a statement on Saturday.

"Due to injuries sustained in the accident, he will not play in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints and has been placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list," the Buccaneers' statement read.

The team signed Ryan Neal off their practice squad to take Whitehead’s place on the 53-man roster.

Whitehead, 27, has been a key player for the Bucs this season, starting all 12 games he has appeared in.

Whitehead has 79 combined tackles with two tackles for loss and one QB hit this season.

The Buccaneers, with a win over the Saints on Sunday, will win the NFC South division and ensure a playoff spot no matter what the outcome is in the Atlanta Falcons-Carolina Panthers game.

Whitehead has been in the NFL for seven seasons. He was selected in the fourth round in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers and was part of their Super Bowl winning team in the 2020-2021 season.

Whitehead started every game in the regular season and playoffs during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run.

After the 2021-2022 season, he signed with the New York Jets and started every game for the Jets over the course of two years.

After two seasons with the Jets, Whitehead returned to Tampa Bay, signing a two-year contract with the Bucs in the offseason.

Unfortunately, Whitehead was not the only player to get into a car accident this week, as Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson will not play against the Falcons, coach Dave Canales said Friday.

