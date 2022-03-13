Bucs have Baker Mayfield on radar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While the Cleveland Browns have backed quarterback Baker Mayfield as their starting guy for the 2022 season, the team didn’t extend the QB this offseason.

Mayfield will play out next season on his fully guaranteed, $18.8 million salary on his rookie fifth-year option and, as of now, would be a free agent next offseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud reports the Buccaneers evaluated about eight QBs on film — some in case they became available for trade — Mayfield is one of those guys, and Stroud reports Cleveland has interest in Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

While Watson no longer faces criminal charges, Sports Illustrated reports the NFL is still deciding whether to suspend the QB. Watson also still faces 22 active civil suits alleging sexual assault and harassment.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports some teams have sent security personnel or hired private investigators to stay updated on Watson’s case.

If Cleveland is able to acquire Watson, ProFootball Rumors reports that Mayfield would either head to the Texans or land on the trading block.

Maybe the Buccaneers liked what they saw in Mayfield and will make a push for the 26-year-old QB?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s not known if Watson would waive his no-trade clause for the Browns — ESPN’s Kimberley Martin believes that he wouldn’t.

Martin also listed five potential teams following Watson’s case, who she said are taking a possible suspension into account when putting trade offers together.

For now, we will wait and see.