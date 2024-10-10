Bucs grapple with gearing up for gameday as Milton hits home

The Buccaneers fled Florida days before Hurricane Milton hit the devastated the Tampa Bay area, and as they turn their attention to the New Orleans Saints this weekend, there is definitely more on their minds than just a football game.

Tampa Bay has attempted to refocus on their Week 6 matchup against the Saints while in New Orleans, coming off a tough overtime loss against the Atlanta Falcons.

"We're not even just playing for just football now. We're trying to play for something a little bit bigger," Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans told reporters on Wednesday, via ESPN.

Evans is used to the chaos that a hurricane forecast brings. He grew up in Galveston, Texas, which is no stranger to the impact a massive storm can bring.

"I just want everybody to be safe at the end of the day," he said.

"We obviously have a job to do, so we’re going to do that. The games are still going to be played. The hardest thing is just making sure everybody is good, then just praying and hoping for the best."

The Buccaneers moved their operations to the New Orleans area, practicing at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. After practice, team members and personnel were bussed back to their hotel rooms that are being shared with family members and pets.

"Family is the most important thing right now. … If you can get your family out and keep them safe, everything else can be replaced," Bucs coach Todd Bowles said.

"We understand the things we do in football are a small (part) in the game of life and how a hurricane is going to affect people," he said. "Everybody is here, and their families are here. That makes it a lot easier."

The Glazer family, which owns the Buccaneers, chartered two planes for a traveling party of around 350 people and 31 pets.

Bowles said having the families and pets at the hotel brought its own set of challenges while trying to maintain some sort of normalcy with its practice routine.

"Learning from that, we’re a little more organized as far as when we meet, when the families eat, how they eat," Bowles said. "So it’s a little, I don’t want to say easier, but a little more structured this time around."

As Milton made landfall on Wednesday night, the Buccaneers had the entire state of Florida in their thoughts and prayers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.