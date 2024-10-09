Bucs' 3-word message as Hurricane Milton set to devastate Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered a message to Florida residents as Hurricane Milton creeps closer to the western coast of Florida.

"Stay safe, Florida," the team said in a statement on X.

The Bucs moved their operations earlier in the week to New Orleans as they prepared to take on the Saints.

"In advance of Hurricane Milton’s expected landfall, the Buccaneers will depart Tampa on Tuesday morning," the team said. "The team will relocate operations to the New Orleans area for the remainder of the week leading up to Sunday’s game at the Saints. Media availabilities will be conducted virtually beginning on Wednesday."

Additionally, Tropicana Field – the home of the Tampa Bay Rays – turned into a base camp for Florida emergency officials.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis directed Florida crews that were dispatched to North Carolina to help the state dig out of Hurricane Helene’s aftermath to return to Florida to prepare for Milton’s arrival, which is churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane.

Florida emergency officials launched evacuation orders for most of the state’s western coast in preparation for Milton. Many of those same regions were still trying to dig out from Helene.

"Time is running out," DeSantis said Tuesday, via USA Today. "There's no guarantee what the weather's going to be like starting Wednesday morning ... You may have a window where it may be safe, but you may not. So use today as your day to finalize and execute the plan that is going to protect you and your family."

Milton is expected to bring a deadly storm surge, destructive winds and flooding rain, according to Fox Weather. Forecasters warned of a possible 10- to 15-foot storm surge in Tampa Bay. It is the highest surge ever predicted for that location and has led to evacuation orders for communities all along the coast.