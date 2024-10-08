Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Fox News Digital Sports NFL power rankings after Week 5 of 2024 NFL season

Chiefs, Vikings are top teams in NFL so far this season

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
There are two conclusions fans could make five weeks into the 2024 NFL season: The Kansas City Chiefs are going to find a way to win ball games no matter how they play; the Minnesota Vikings may have found the right fit with Sam Darnold as quarterback.

Both things sound strange.

The Chiefs have not played like a team that has won two consecutive Super Bowls. They’ve had to grind out wins over their opponents, and even while stars like Travis Kelce have not scored a touchdown yet, Kansas City finds itself with five consecutive wins.

The Vikings were likely getting ready to hand the reins to J.J. McCarthy at some point during the year before he went down with an injury. But Darnold has proven that with the right coaching and weapons around him, he can perform well enough to lead a team to victory.

Both teams are on top of this week’s NFL power rankings.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)

Xavier Worthy celebrates with Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates after scoring as teammate Travis Kelce watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City's reign of favorable calls from refs continues. Still, Monday night's win against the Saints felt like the easiest win the Chiefs have had all year, as the defense has been a consistent plus that has anchored the team this year. Patrick Mahomes is starting to pass with greater efficiency as well, even if the touchdown passes haven't rained down as consistently. But now the chiefs face a four-week gauntlet of former Super Bowl opponents and division rivals, in a stretch that will be very telling of how serious this team should be taken about becoming the first team to three-peat.

Last week: 1

2. Minnesota Vikings (5-0)

Justin Jefferson in action

Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson, left, gets away from New York Jets' Isaiah Oliver during the first half of an NFL football game, Oct. 6, 2024, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Another week, another win. At some point, Sam Darnold has to turn back into San Darnold, right? … RIGHT??

Last week: 2

3. Houston Texans (4-1)

CJ Stroud runs

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud runs from Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams during the second half of an NFL football game, Oct. 6, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

C.J. Stroud was electric to start this battle of AFC heavyweights with the Buffalo Bills, finding Nico Collins for yet another deep-throw touchdown as the star receiver torched the secondary. Unfortunately for Houston, Collins is week-to-week with a hamstring ailment that had him leave the game early after that touchdown grab, but this group is buzzing right now and proving they truly are the team to beat in the division.

Last week: 6

4. Detroit Lions (3-1)

Jared Goff in action

Lions quarterback Jared Goff prepares to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sept. 30, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

With the San Francisco 49ers struggling, the Lions are making a case as the top team in the NFC. Jared Goff is playing well, the offense is loaded, and the defensive line generates a lot of pressure. They’re tough to beat.

Last week: 3

5. Baltimore Ravens (3-2)

Justin Tucker and Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, left, and quarterback Lamar Jackson react after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 6, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson are paving the way for the Ravens this season as Baltimore improved to tie Pittsburgh for first place in the division with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Henry leads the league with 572 yards rushing through five games, but the Ravens secondary needs to clean things up before they take on the Washington Commanders this weekend. 

Last week: 5

6. Washington Commanders (4-1)

Jayden Daniels in action

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Oct. 6, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Surprise! They've won four consecutive games and have an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate in quarterback Jayden Daniels, who happens to be using the weapons around him like an orchestra conductor.

Last week: 10

7. Buffalo Bills (3-2)

Josh Allen under duress

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is hit by Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre during the second half of an NFL football game, Oct. 6, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Buffalo could easily be higher on this list if not for coach Sean McDermott’s late-game time management blunder in the loss against the Texans. It won’t really matter in the long run, though. With the rest of the AFC East in shambles, Buffalo can coast to a division title.

Last week: 4

8. Green Bay Packers (3-2)

Jordan Love throws pass

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Oct. 6, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Packers finally won a game with Jordan Love starting, which is a wild statement of fact. The Packers are probably the third-best team in the NFC North, which shows the strength of the division from top to bottom.

Last week: 13

9. Atlanta Falcons (3-2)

KhaDarel Hodge celebrates

Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Falcons have been living dangerously every week this season. Atlanta is arguably one pass interference call away from being 4-1. But without a few late-game heroics from quarterback Kirk Cousins and kicker Younghoe Koo, the Falcons could also be 1-4. The super competitive games could ultimately prove beneficial for the Falcons if they can make a playoff push later in the season. Cousins appears to be closer to full health after last year’s Achilles injury, and with every passing week the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback looks like he’s becoming more comfortable in first-year play-caller Zac Robinson’s offense. However, one area that continues to be a concern for Atlanta is the lack of a pass rush. The Falcons' five sacks are last in the NFL.

Last week: 16

10. Dallas Cowboys (3-2)

Dak Prescott and Rico Dowdle

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Rico Dowdle react after connecting for a touchdown against the Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

It is no small feat to go to Pittsburgh and beat the Steelers in a game that seemed to be played exactly as the Steelers would want. And that winning TD drive at the end was a display of great resolve.

Last week: 15

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)

Baker Mayfield looks on

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off after the team lost to the Falcons in overtime, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Buccaneers' inability to close out a win against the Atlanta Falcons is the difference between a 4-1 record and an early two-game lead in the NFC South and 3-2 and tied atop the division. Between Bucky Irving’s fumble and not being able to get a first down in the final minute of regulation spoiled a great Baker Mayfield performance. On the defensive side of the ball, Kirk Cousins gashed what had previously been a very stout defense this season for the Bucs, throwing for 509 yards. Despite that rough defensive performance, the Bucs were in position to bring home a win and couldn’t get it done.

Last week: 7

12. San Francisco 49ers (2-3)

Brock Purdy looks on

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy walks toward the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Oct. 6, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

A very tough loss for San Fran, losing to an inferior opponent at home. But their history speaks for itself, and they’ll have a short rest for a real test in Seattle on Thursday.

Last week: 8

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)

Justin Fields in action

Steelers quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Steelers appear to be making a turn for the worse after a narrow loss to the Dallas Cowboys. A big decision could be on the horizon for coach Mike Tomlin as Russell Wilson was expected to return for a full practice on Tuesday ahead of their matchup against the Raiders.

Last week: 11

14. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)

Jalen Hurts with Kenneth Gainwell and Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, left, celebrates with Kenneth Gainwell and Dallas Goedert after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sept. 29, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

They were on their bye last weekend, which means they didn't lose. But it is also an opportunity for coaches to take inventory of what has gone right and wrong and focus the team going forward.

Last week: 12

15. Seattle Seahawks (3-2)

Geno Smith is sacked

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is sacked by New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns during the second half of an NFL football game, Oct. 6, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Sunday’s loss to the Giants could be rather fluky as a game-tying field goal was blocked and returned for a score. But it never should have been that close anyway. They’ll have a shot at flipping the script on Thursday.

Last week: 9

16. Chicago Bears (3-2)

DJ Moore celebrates

Bears receiver DJ Moore celebrates his touchdown catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Oct. 6, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Bears have benefited from an easy schedule to start the year, but they are winning those games and deserve credit for that. Caleb Williams might be the second-best QB in the 2024 draft class, but he looks like an NFL starter already.

Last week: 21

17. Denver Broncos (3-2)

Patrick Surtain II celebrates

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)

Denver has looked like a legitimate team for three straight weeks now, sporting one of the best defenses in the league and a rookie quarterback who has slightly outperformed expectations. Sean Payton's influence as a winning head coach is starting to emerge in his first season without being weighed down by the Russell Wilson distraction.

Last week: 22

18. New Orleans Saints (2-3)

Derek Carr throws

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Saints' 2-0 start feels like a distant memory. The 26-13 final score in their loss to the Chiefs was not indicative to how the game was played. The Chiefs out-gained the Saints 460 yards to the Saints 220, while Chiefs nearly had 40 minutes of time of possession. The more concerning news is if Derek Carr’s injury that knocked him out late in the Saints loss is going to cause him to miss games. Losers of three straight, the Saints cannot afford to lose Carr for any stretch of time.

Last week: 14

19. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

Justin Herbert throws

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 29, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Chargers are coming off their bye week, so the last memory of them is still letting a winnable game against the Chiefs slip through their fingers. The team's vibe going into the week off certainly would have been better if they pulled that win off, but their talented players are resting up and should be ready for action when they are back, but their ceiling in big games still stands until further notice.

Last week: 18

20. Arizona Cardinals (2-3)

Kyler Murray runs

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, right, runs against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Isaac Yiadom during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Maybe the white jerseys in the mid-90s heat played a factor. Nonetheless, Kyler Murray is playing like his usual self, James Conner is staying young, and the weapons in Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Trey McBride have been very reliable.

Last week: 25

21. Cincinnati Bengals (1-4)

Joe Burrow gets sacked

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson, right, sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the first half of an NFL football game, Oct. 6, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The Bengals are proof that having a good quarterback doesn’t translate into winning NFL games. Joe Burrow put on a show, passing for 392 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, while Ja’Marr Chase finished with 12 catches for 193 yards.

Last week: 19

22. New York Jets (2-3)

Aaron Rodgers sacked

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith during the first half of an NFL football game, Oct. 6, 2024, at Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Ho-hum, anything going on in Florham Park these days? Robert Saleh is gone, leaving a mess in his wake, starting with an offense that needs a jolt. Will Aaron Rodgers deliver?

Last week: 17

23. New York Giants (2-3)

Daniel Jones runs

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs with the football as Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) tries to tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Oct. 6, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

It is no small feat to travel across the country and win at Seattle. Yes, the Giants had extra days to prepare for that game, but the victory keeps them relevant in the division.

Last week: 27

24. Indianapolis Colts (2-3)

Joe Flacco throws

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct. 6, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Colts always have trouble in Jacksonville and that continued this week against a winless Jaguars squad. If there is any caveat, though, Joe Flacco remains unafraid to sling the football and almost mounted a crazy fourth-quarter comeback thanks to some dimes to Alec Pierce, who continues to prove he can be a deep-ball threat in this league.

Last week: 20

25. Los Angeles Rams (1-4)

Matthew Stafford is sacked

Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (56) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Oct. 6, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

This team just cannot do much without Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. They have a much-needed bye week before getting a soft opponent in Las Vegas in their first game back, with rosters potentially looking much different at that point.

Last week: 24

26. Las Vegas Raiders (2-3)

Gardner Minshew walks off

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew, front, walks off the field with guard Jackson Powers-Johnson after an NFL football game against the Broncos, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Raiders are back in the basement of the AFC West, and their blowout loss to Denver, combined with a grueling four-game stretch coming up, should ensure they stay there for a while.

Last week: 23

27. Miami Dolphins (2-3)

Tyler Huntley throws pass

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Oct. 6, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Winning football! It doesn’t matter that it came against New England in one of the NFL’s ugliest games of the season. Now Miami can rest up during its bye and eyeball a .500 record if it can win in Indy in Week 7.

Last week: 26

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4)

Trevor Lawrence throws

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Oct. 6, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The streak finally ended for Trevor Lawrence, who hadn’t won a start for the Jags in his last nine games dating to last year. The Colts always have trouble in Duval County, and that continued with Brian Thomas Jr. breaking out for a catch-and-run of 85 yards for a score in the first half. Jacksonville still has to work back to remain relevant in the division and playoff race, but this was a step in the right direction for Doug Pederson’s group … and cooled off his hot seat a bit.

Last week: 32

29. Tennessee Titans (1-3)

Will Levis throws pass

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sept. 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The Titans were one of the teams on the early bye this week, but fans will hope they took this time to use an ugly win in Miami to build a foundation moving forward. First-year coach Brian Callahan hasn’t gotten the production out of second-year quarterback Will Levis that he’d like, but perhaps adjustments with the off week could get him and the offense right. Division game upcoming in Nashville against Indianapolis.

Last week: 29

30. Cleveland Browns (1-4)

Deshaun Watson and Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, right, talks with quarterback Deshaun Watson during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md., Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

It’s getting ugly in Cleveland. Deshaun Watson looked rough in the Commanders' 34-13 rout of the Browns on Sunday, getting sacked seven times and completing just 15 of 28 for 125 yards. He’s failed to reach 200 passing yards through five games, but the Browns’ dysfunction goes beyond just the quarterback. 

Last week: 28

31. New England Patriots (1-4)

Jacoby Brissett

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett walks off the field after a 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins after an NFL football game, Oct. 6, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

It’s only a matter of time until New England gives Drake Maye a shot. Losing at home to Miami will do that.

Last week: 31

32. Carolina Panthers (1-4)

Chuba Hubbard runs

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs for a 38-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Oct. 6, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The honeymoon phase for Andy Dalton could possibly already be over. After a brilliant game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, the veteran quarterback came back to earth this past week. He threw an interception and could not manage to find the end zone in a blowout loss to the Chicago Bears. Dalton’s performance is already prompting questions about whether first-year Panthers coach Dave Canales will give Bryce Young the starting quarterback reins sooner rather than later. The Panthers will also have to address some major issues on the defensive side of the ball if they want to catch any momentum this season.

Last week: 30

This article was written by Fox News staff.