Bucs' Chris Godwin's wife calls out coach over explanation for zero-catch game: 'Infuriating'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the thick of the playoff hunt and wide receiver Chris Godwin is thought to be a key part of the offense and reason why the team could still win the NFC South this season.

However, questions have risen the last few weeks over his targets. Godwin was targeted only three times in the team’s 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He played 84% of the snaps. The low total came after back-to-back weeks of seven targets and consecutive weeks of six targets before that.

Godwin’s wife, Mariah, spoke up about Godwin’s targets on Wednesday after Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles talked earlier in the week about the wide receiver's usage. Bowles said the team was "subbing him out a lot" because he was "banged up more than most."

"I’m not sure why we are just blatantly lying here," Mariah Godwin wrote on her Instagram Stories in response to Bowles’ comments. "Regardless of how banged up Chris is, he continues to work his a-- off. Hasn’t missed a game. Continues to run great routes & get open.

"I don’t know why things are the way they are, this isn’t my team to coach. But this lying on Chris & implying negativity on his work ethic is infuriating. Let’s not act like he had to be subbed out so much more than usual when in fact he’s been playing just the same."

She continued on subsequent Stories that Godwin’s injuries were being used as an excuse.

"Infuriating," she said of a breakdown of Godwin’s time on the field from JoeBucsFan. "Stop lying on Chris. Stop using the injuries (that he plays through!!) as an excuse for whatever you have going on coaching wise."

Godwin has been a key receiver since he entered the NFL in 2017. The one-time Pro Bowler has 53 catches for 606 yards and a touchdown. He’s second in receiving on the team behind Mike Evans, who crossed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the 10th straight season.

The Buccaneers play the Atlanta Falcons in a crucial divisional matchup on Sunday.