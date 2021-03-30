Bucs' Bruce Arians makes good on bet, reveals new Super Bowl tattoo

Bruce Arians must have had some serious faith before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers even played their first snap this past season.

ESPN reported that Arians made a bet with strength staff and tight ends coach Rick Christophel back in August that he would get a tattoo if the Bucs won the Super Bowl.

He revealed his new ink on Tuesday

"I’m a man of my word," he wrote in a tweet. "‘When we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo’ well I got mine and I love it!!"

Arians certainly felt safe making the bet with the addition of Tom Brady, but it was a team effort that led the Bucs to the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs back in February.

A number of other Bucs also got tattoos to celebrate, including wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Bucs moved to keep their Super Bowl roster together last week with the re-signing of running back Leonard Fournette, becoming the first team since 1977 to bring back all its offensive and defensive starters from their championship team.

Hopefully, Arians left some room for more artwork.