Bucks' George Hill hosting Halloween party in San Antonio amid coronavirus pandemic

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill will be throwing a Halloween party despite the coronavirus pandemic still wreaking havoc with daily life.

According to Justin Vitek, the owner of the Hills and Dales Ice House in San Antonio, Texas, Hill came to him with the idea of taking advantage of the holiday falling on a Saturday, and since the NBA is not in season, thought it apparently made sense to have a Halloween party.

AS ELECTION DRAWS CLOSER, THE NBA CONTINUES CALLS TO VOTE

"My guy G Hill said ‘I never get to celebrate Halloween because we’re in season, so I want to throw a party.’ I said, ‘Say less,’” Vitek said, according to MySanAntonio.com.

Hill, who played for the San Antonio Spurs in 2011, will be at the party, which will have a costume contest awarding $500 to two winners wearing the “sexiest” and “best” outfits.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The bar is telling guests to arrive early due to limited capacity restrictions. Vitek also says that they will follow COVID-19 protocols, including mandatory masks. The owner said that guests will need to have their masks on and they are allowed to dance at their tables.

"As long as they do not crowd or move away from their table," Vitek said.

Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, has seen more than 59,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,300 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

On Wednesday San Antonio health officials issued safety recommendations for Halloween. Included in the guidelines were how to handle adult parties. "You should limit gathering with those outside your household. If you plan to host or go to a Halloween party, plan an outdoor gathering as opposed to an indoor gathering," officials advise via the city's COVID-19 web site.