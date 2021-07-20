Bucks fans flood Deer District ahead of NBA Finals Game 6

Milwaukee Bucks fans poured into the Deer District outside the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday night ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Social media was left speechless as cameras toured the packed area outside the arena. Fans are hoping the Bucks can pick up their first NBA title since 1971 with a win over the Phoenix Suns.

The game was set to tip-off around 9 p.m. ET.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and company are looking for their first NBA titles. The "Greek Freak" led the Bucks with 32 points in Game 5 to give Milwaukee a slight advantage in the series.

Bucks are hoping for another solid performance from him, along with Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, to secure their first title since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was still their starting center.

SUNS' DEVIN BOOKER: 'I SHOULD NEVER BE COMPARED TO KOBE BRYANT'

Chris Paul and Devin Booker stand in their way.

The Suns need an epic performance from Paul, who scored 21 points and dished out 11 assists in Game 5. Booker led all-scorers in that game with 40 points.

A win for the Suns and Game 7 would be decided on their home floor later in the week. But a win for the Bucks allows them to hold up the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of the night.