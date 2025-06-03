Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NBA

Bucks' Damian Lillard issues playful response to teammate Kyle Kuzma's boxing challenge

Lillard referenced the 2004 "Oscar De La Hoya vs. Bernard Hopkins" fight in his response

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Damian Lillard cleared of deep vein thrombosis, returns ahead of playoffs | First Things First Video

Damian Lillard cleared of deep vein thrombosis, returns ahead of playoffs | First Things First

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes react to Damian Lillard being cleared of deep vein thrombosis and will return to the Milwaukee Bucks. He can return as early as Round 1.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

While Damian Lillard is mostly known for his accomplishments on the basketball court, the nine-time NBA All-Star is also an avid fan of combat sports.

Kyle Kuzma, who was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in February, was apparently aware of his teammate Lillard's passion for boxing and decided to challenge him to a bout.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Milwaukee Bucks players

Milwaukee Bucks players looks on during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on Mar. 4, 2025 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

In a social media post, Kuzma initially joked that Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo would face consequences if he departed Milwaukee at some point this offseason. 

Speculation has swirled that the two-time NBA MVP could explore his options this offseason in pursuit of playing with a team that's better positioned for a deep playoff run.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO NEXT TEAM ODDS: WHERE WILL 'GREEK FREAK' PLAY NEXT SEASON?

"Me to @giannis_an34 if you leave next year," Kuzma wrote in an Instagram Stories post over a video of him in a sparring session.

Kuzma followed up that post by suggesting Lillard could be "next" teammate to draw his wrath. "Ding ding," Kuzma captioned another video of him wearing boxing gloves.

Damian Lillard vs the Jazz

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers controls the ball during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Mar. 22, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Lillard caught wind of Kuzma's challenge and responded in kind.

"When I’m healthy… I’m stopping you in the 5th… Long torso = BHop vs. De La Hoya," Lillard wrote in an Instagram Stories post.

Damian Lillard reacts

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts with forward Kyle Kuzma (18) in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game four of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum.  (Benny Sieu-Imagn Images)

Lillard's response was a reference to Bernard Hopkins' famous 2004 bout against Oscar De La Hoya. Hopkins was defending his middleweight title when he knocked out De La Hoya. The fight is largely remembered for it being the first time in De La Hoya's career he lost a bout via knockout.

The Bucks list Lillard as 6' 2" and 195 lbs. Meanwhile, Kuzma is listed at 6' 9" and 221 lbs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

De La Hoya was noticeably smaller than Hopkins when they were in the ring. De La Hoya, who is often referred to as "The Golden Boy," attempted to win a belt in a weight class that was heavier than he normally competed in.

Lillard recently underwent surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon. He suffered the injury in April during the Bucks playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. Shortly before the ACL injury, the star point guard had worked his way back from a deep vein thrombosis issue in his right leg. Lillard was sidelined for the Bucks' final 14 games of the 2024-25 regular-season. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.