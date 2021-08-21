Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio State Buckeyes
Published

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day names Ohio State's next starting quarterback

Ohio State has found Justin Fields’ successor

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ohio State has found Justin Fields’ successor.

Head coach Ryan Day announced on Saturday that C.J. Stroud will start at quarterback for the Buckeyes in their season opener against Minnesota, according to The Athletic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stroud, a redshirt freshman, beat out fellow quarterbacks Jack Miller and Kyle McCord to claim the starting spot.

"I'm excited about what we've seen [from Stroud]," Day said via Dan Hope of elevenwarriors.com.

Day said that he was impressed with Stroud’s leadership abilities.

"He's not afraid to speak up, and that's good," the Buckeyes coach said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stroud, a four-star prospect, was a part of the 2020 draft class. He was the second-ranked quarterback prospect in the country by ESPN that year. He hasn’t attempted a pass in college football yet, but he did score on a 48-yard rushing touchdown in his only attempt last year.

Ohio State will once again be one of the premier teams in college football.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova