Buckeyes coach Ryan Day names Ohio State's next starting quarterback

Ohio State has found Justin Fields’ successor.

Head coach Ryan Day announced on Saturday that C.J. Stroud will start at quarterback for the Buckeyes in their season opener against Minnesota, according to The Athletic .

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stroud, a redshirt freshman, beat out fellow quarterbacks Jack Miller and Kyle McCord to claim the starting spot.

"I'm excited about what we've seen [from Stroud]," Day said via Dan Hope of elevenwarriors.com .

Day said that he was impressed with Stroud’s leadership abilities.

"He's not afraid to speak up, and that's good," the Buckeyes coach said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stroud, a four-star prospect, was a part of the 2020 draft class. He was the second-ranked quarterback prospect in the country by ESPN that year. He hasn’t attempted a pass in college football yet, but he did score on a 48-yard rushing touchdown in his only attempt last year.

Ohio State will once again be one of the premier teams in college football.