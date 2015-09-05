Buccaneers part ways with Da'Quan Bowers, Connor Barth in trimming roster

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Defensive lineman Da'Quan Bowers and kicker Connor Barth were released Saturday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trimmed their roster to the NFL regular-season limit of 53 players.

Rookie receiver Kenny Bell and defensive end Larry English were placed on season-ending injured reserve, offensive lineman Garrett Gilkey and kicker Patrick Murray were waived injured, and linebacker Larry Dean and defensive end Lawrence Sidbury were released.

The departure of Barth and Murray leaves rookie Kyle Brindza as the only kicker on the roster. He was obtained from Detroit in a trade last week and won the job by making field goals of 55 and 57 yards in Tampa Bay's preseason finale.

Fourteen players -- quarterback Seth Lobato; cornerbacks Jude Adjei-Barimah, Brandon Dixon and Isaiah Frey; wide receivers Kaelin Clay, Donteea Dye and Tavarres King; tackle Edawn Coughman; defensive end Ryan Delaire; defensive tackle Caushaud Lyons; linebackers Khaseem Greene and Josh Keyes; safety Chris Hackett, and offensive lineman Patrick Omameh -- were waived.