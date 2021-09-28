Buccaneers' Bruce Arians discusses Tom Brady's return to New England: 'It’s the biggest story nationally'

The showdown on Sunday night between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium isn’t just any other game.

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who spent two decades and won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, will return to Foxboro as a member of the Buccaneers to take on Bill Belichick, rookie signal-caller Mac Jones and the rest of the Patriots.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians spoke to reporters during a press conference on Monday and reiterated how big of a story this upcoming matchup will be.

"(For) 98% of these guys, it’s just another game. We’re playing an AFC team on the road, and we need a road win," Arians said. "But for two of them, it’s huge. It’s the biggest story nationally, and that’s all they’ll hear about all week, but that ain’t got a damn thing to do with their job. Just get yourself prepared to play and beat the Patriots, and let all the hoopla take care of itself."

Brady isn’t the only former Patriot to return to New England. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is regarded as one of the best players at his position, will have a chip on his shoulder when he returns to Gillette Stadium. Gronkowski will definitely be determined to find the end zone against his former team.

The Patriots-Buccaneers game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET this coming Sunday.