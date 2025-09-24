Buccaneers bring back 464-pound defensive lineman Desmond Watson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed defensive tackle Desmond Watson and added him to the practice squad as the team prepares to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

Watson, the 464-pound rookie defensive lineman out of Florida, failed to make the 53-man roster in the preseason. He was forced to the sideline as he failed to meet the conditioning requirements to take the field. He was considered to be the heaviest player in NFL history.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that Watson had a "good workout" when the team brought him in last week.

The Buccaneers will look to try to find a way to stop the Eagles’ tush push, which has come under the spotlight in the last few weeks as it appeared some players had been jumping before the ball was snapped to Jalen Hurts.

Bowles said Watson wasn’t just being brought in as the answer to the tush push.

"We’ll never bring him in just to stop a tush push. If we’ve got to bring in a guy to stop one play and the tush push never comes up, you’re wasting your time," Bowles said. "If we bring him in, we think he can play, not just for a Philadelphia thing.

"It’s very unlikely he’d be ready to play, once we bring him in, for Philadelphia right now anyway. It’s just a matter of us making room and seeing if we have a place for him, and then what we see for him in the future."

The 6-foot-6 defensive tackle was working with a nutritionist during the summer. The team didn’t say what an ideal weight for him would be.

Watson spoke about his weight gain to reporters earlier this year. He said he would consistently stop off to get food while at Florida.

"Stopping while driving," Watson said when asked about bad habits he's tried to shed at his pro day. "My biggest thing is keep going, get to where I need to get. There are stores and a lot of temptations. That's helped me immensely.

"Don't go inside the gas station. Pay at the pump. Because inside it's snacks and all types of things like that. Don't pull over. If you're on the highway, stay on the highway until you get where you've got to go."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.