Bubba Watson works his way into the lead at Riviera

Bubba Watson saved par from near a concession stand right of the 18th green Saturday and shot a 4-under 67 to build a one-shot lead in the Northern Trust Open at Riviera.

Watson will be going for his second victory in three years at Riviera, except there is no shortage of stars trying to catch him.

The 10 players within three shots of the lead include Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama.

Watson was at 12-under 201.

Johnson, a runner-up each of the last two years at Riviera, had a 68 and was one shot behind along with Jason Kokrak (70) and Chez Reavie (69).

McIlroy also had a big finish to his 67. He made an 18-foot par putt and was two shots behind.