Bubba Watson at peace with possibly missing Masters over LIV Golf affiliation

Bubba Watson is still hoping to get more chances at winning a third green jacket at the Masters despite spurning the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

Watson won the Masters in 2012 and 2014 but recently became one of the biggest names to join the Saudi-backed renegade golf league. It is likely he will be able to play at Augusta, but those rules are not set in stone with how the PGA Tour has handled those who resigned their tour cards.

"For me, it’s a weird situation being a Masters champion; right now, we can play in it, and I'm hoping and praying they make the right decisions," Watson said via Golf Digest as he prepared for LIV Golf’s Boston event

"I sat my kids down and told them there is a possibility we can't go to Augusta. If they [Augusta National] tell me I can’t go, [even as a] past champion, then I don't want to be there anyway because that's just the wrong way to look at it."

Past Masters champions get invited to the Masters every year.

The four major golf tournaments allowed LIV Golf competitors to play in their tournaments this year, but it is not guaranteed the same rules would apply for the 2022-23 season and beyond.

Phil Mickelson, who was one of the earlier defectors, did not end up playing the Masters. Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley said he was not disinvited.