Bubba Watson defends title as Riviera concludes 3 straight weeks of US Open courses

Bubba Watson will try to defend his title at the Northern Trust Open, which starts Thursday and ends the West Coast Swing on tour.

It is unlike any other three-week stretch all season.

This is the third straight U.S. Open venue on the PGA Tour, starting with Torrey Pines, up the coast to Pebble Beach and now Riviera.

Jordan Spieth says he loves this stretch of the tour.

He says he loves the beach, the water and the weather has been unbelievable. And the courses are challenging.

Spieth isn't alone in his affection.

Jimmy Walker considers Riviera one of his favorite tournaments of the year.

Watson says he likes that instead of making Riviera extra long, organizers let the humps and bumps, greens and wind defend the course.