Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka hug it out after Ryder Cup win as teammates cheer on

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka put their differences aside to help the U.S. overcome Europe for its first Ryder Cup title since 2016, but the dueling duo seemed to put an end to the drama all together with a warm hug to close out the celebrations.

Justin Thomas egged the two on during the postmatch news conference on Sunday just to "prove" how unified the U.S. was heading into the competition.

"I think before this is all over we should have Brooks and Bryson hug in the middle of the room. To prove how much of a team we are, they are going to hug.''

Thomas began singing "Why Can't We Be Friends" as DeChambeau and Koepka embraced in the middle of the room. Even a few "Brooksie" chants emerged from the crowd.

The feud between Koepka and DeChambeau has been brewing for some time, with the latter usually ending up on the wrong side of it. Over the summer, things took a turn for the worse when the PGA Tour announced it would be limiting fan engagement in response to an incident at the BMW Championship where a fan shouted "Brooksie" at DeChambeau, resulting in a heated exchange.

Several golfers came out in defense of him – even Koepka admitted that there have been times where fan behavior has been "a little excessive."

U.S. captain Steve Stricker said in the days leading up to the Ryder Cup that he wasn’t concerned about any drama between the two impacting their game.

"We got together a few weeks ago... and I've had conversations with them both. They have assured me it's not going to be an issue. I have no worries whatsoever."

Koepka and DeChambeau certainly proved that. They were all smiles throughout the event and Koepka was sure to let his followers on social media know that.