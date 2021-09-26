Expand / Collapse search
Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky celebrate as golfer makes Ryder Cup history

The US dominated Europe in the Ryder Cup to win the first trophy since 2016

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Dustin Johnson celebrated his Ryder Cup triumph with a big smooch from fiancée Paulina Gretzky on Sunday as the U.S. captured the title for the first time since 2016.

Johnson and Gretzky were seen embracing after Johnson’s day was done. One of the top U.S. golfers finished his Sunday singles matchup against Europe’s Paul Casey one up. With the win, Johnson entered a very exclusive Ryder Cup club with his dominant performance.

Team USA's Dustin Johnson kisses Paulina Gretzky after Team USA won The Ryder Cup 

Johnson finished undefeated (5-0-0) over the course of the tournament. He won 3 and 2 and 2 and 1 in the foursomes and four-ball, respectively, Friday. On Saturday, he won 2 and 1 and 4 and 3 in the same events before finishing Sunday with the victory over Casey.

He joined Larry Nelson, Arnold Palmer, Gardner Dickenson and Francisco Molinari to go 5-for-5 during the Ryder Cup. His victory over Casey gave the U.S. team 17.5 points.

US CAPTURES FIRST RYDER CUP SINCE 2016 WITH STRONG PERFORMANCE ON FINAL DAY

The U.S. was the first team to reach the 14.5-point threshold needed to claim the trophy. Collin Morikawa clinched the half-point the team needed to win.

The Americans came out of the gate strong on Friday, picking up six points and then another five on Saturday. The team came into Sunday with one of the largest leads in recent memory.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky are set to be married soon.

Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau had wins before Morikawa’s clinching hole.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com