Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama Crimson Tide
Published

Bryce Young throws 3 touchdowns as No. 9 Alabama survives No. 11 Ole Miss, 30-24

Alabama has won seven consecutive games against Ole Miss

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes to lift the Crimson Tide over No. 11 Ole Miss Saturday.

At one point in the game, ninth-ranked Alabama scored on four straight possessions and won 30-24 in Oxford coming off an overtime loss to the LSU Tigers.

Alabama's defense forced an incomplete pass on fourth down with less than one minute remaining to secure the win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the first half of a game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the first half of a game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Young ended the night with 21 pass completions on 33 attempts for 209 yards. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner threw touchdowns to Jermaine Burton, Cameron Latu and Ja’Corey Brooks.

The Crimson Tide jumped to an early 10-0 lead but trailed 17-14 at the half. 

Alabama's offense had a total of 317 yards on the night. 

Ole Miss freshman running back Quinshon Judkins ran for 135 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns.

FORMER ALABAMA QUARTERBACK CONCERNED ABOUT FUTURE OF PROGRAM UNDER NICK SABAN

Judkins highlighted the game’s final drive with runs of 35 and 13 yards to get the Rebels into the red zone. The Rebels failed to convert in the red zone to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Alabama scored in all four of its trips in the red zone. 

Malik Heath (8) of the Mississippi Rebels carries the ball against Terrion Arnold (3) of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Nov. 12, 2022, in Oxford, Miss.

Malik Heath (8) of the Mississippi Rebels carries the ball against Terrion Arnold (3) of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Nov. 12, 2022, in Oxford, Miss. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Alabama was in search of a win to avoid its first back-to-back losses since 2013. The victory also allowed the Crimson Tide to extend their seven-game winning streak over Ole Miss.

Nick Saban's team remains in position to have a 10-win season. The program has not endured a three-loss season since 2010.

Cameron Latu (81) of the Alabama Crimson Tide catches a touchdown during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Nov. 12, 2022, in Oxford, Miss.

Cameron Latu (81) of the Alabama Crimson Tide catches a touchdown during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Nov. 12, 2022, in Oxford, Miss. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The loss dropped Ole Miss to 8-2 and ended its hopes of representing the SEC West in the conference championship game Dec. 4.

But the Rebels can still win 10 games for the second straight season. Alabama needs Texas A&M to defeat LSU in their regular season finale to have a chance of winning the division.

Even without an appearance in the SEC Championship game or the College Football Playoff, the Crimson Tide can end their season with a prominent bowl game and a high ranking.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alabama returns home after two consecutive road games against SEC opponents for a game against Austin Peay Nov. 19. Ole Miss plays host to Arkansas next week.   

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.