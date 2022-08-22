Bryce James, son of LeBron James, receives Division 1 college basketball offer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of LeBron James’ sons received a Division I offer to play college basketball on Monday.

Bryce James plays for Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, along with his older brother, Bronny James. The two were seen with the select California Basketball Club team playing three games overseas last week in preparation for the upcoming high school basketball season.

Bryce James revealed he received his first offer from Duquesne.

"Blessed to receive my first D1 offer from Duquesne #GoDukes," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

James is part of the Class of 2025. The prominent college basketball recruiting outlets don’t have a star rating for him as of yet. He’s listed at 6-foot-3, 165 pounds by 247 Sports.

The Duquesne Dukes don’t have many championships in their men’s basketball program, but they do have a lengthy history that dates all the way back to the 1910s.

Duquesne made the NCAA Tournament in 1940, 1952, 1969, 1971 and 1977. In 1940, the Dukes made it to the semifinals but lost to Indiana. The bracket only included eight teams at the time. In 1969, the team won the East Regional third-place game, defeating St. John’s, 75-72.

However, since making the tournament last in 1977, the Dukes have not made it since. Duquesne finished with 21 wins in the 2019-20 season but the chance of making the Big Dance was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last season, Duquesne finished 6-24 overall and 1-16 in Atlantic-10 Conference play.