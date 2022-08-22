Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Duquesne Dukes
Published

Bryce James, son of LeBron James, receives Division 1 college basketball offer

Bryce James plays with his brother, Bronny James, at Sierra Canyon High School in California

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of LeBron James’ sons received a Division I offer to play college basketball on Monday.

Bryce James plays for Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, along with his older brother, Bronny James. The two were seen with the select California Basketball Club team playing three games overseas last week in preparation for the upcoming high school basketball season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One of LeBron James' sons received a Division I offer.

One of LeBron James' sons received a Division I offer. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Bryce James revealed he received his first offer from Duquesne.

"Blessed to receive my first D1 offer from Duquesne #GoDukes," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

James is part of the Class of 2025. The prominent college basketball recruiting outlets don’t have a star rating for him as of yet. He’s listed at 6-foot-3, 165 pounds by 247 Sports.

GAVIN NEWSOM DEMANDS EXPLANATION FROM UCLA ON BIG TEN MOVE

The Duquesne Dukes don’t have many championships in their men’s basketball program, but they do have a lengthy history that dates all the way back to the 1910s.

The Duquesne logo

The Duquesne logo (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Duquesne made the NCAA Tournament in 1940, 1952, 1969, 1971 and 1977. In 1940, the Dukes made it to the semifinals but lost to Indiana. The bracket only included eight teams at the time. In 1969, the team won the East Regional third-place game, defeating St. John’s, 75-72.

However, since making the tournament last in 1977, the Dukes have not made it since. Duquesne finished with 21 wins in the 2019-20 season but the chance of making the Big Dance was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last season, Duquesne finished 6-24 overall and 1-16 in Atlantic-10 Conference play.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.