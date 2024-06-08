Bryce Harper wants MLB in-season tournament in London

Bryce Harper is taking in the sights and sounds of London, but wishes he could do it for longer.

After a fourth-inning solo home run on Saturday against the New York Mets during MLB's London Series, Harper headed to his dugout and pulled out the soccer-style knee-slide celebration.

It's the third time the MLB went overseas, as the Yankees and Red Sox debuted the trip in 2019, and the Cardinals and Cubs went there last year.

After Sunday, it will be just six games played in the country, but Harper himself has an idea.

"We’re excited as a team to be over here and play in front of different fans," Harper said. "Obviously, they love their football over here and being able to go into a different country and play in front of a new fan base is going to be a really fun time for us, and fun time for them.

"I wish that Major League Baseball would bring four teams over here, make it a round-robin and stay for a week and a half or two weeks, just so U.K. baseball fans can rally around it," he said earlier Saturday. "It’s so in and out and so quick, it would be fun to rove across the country a bit, take the trains into different places and see all that. I think it would be a lot of fun."

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo agreed, saying it was a "great idea."

"Once you get acclimated to the time change, you might as well spend a couple of weeks over here and play in some different cities and go ahead and make a round-robin out of it. That would be fantastic," Nimmo said.

"I think the biggest part is that initial 24 hours and once you get past that then you’re sitting in a lot better space physically and mentally. So I’d love to see that, I think it would be good for the game and I think it would grow in a sportive way. So I think it’s a great idea."

The NBA initiated an in-season tournament this past season, and it was a huge success, as ratings increased during said games, and the competition was certainly much better than normal. Members of the winning team each received $500,000.

The Mets and Phillies will wrap up the mini two-game set on Sunday at 10:10 a.m. ET. Philly improved to an MLB-best 45-19 with their 7-2 win on Saturday.

