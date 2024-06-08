Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper wants MLB in-season tournament in London

The Phillies and Mets are currently overseas for a two-game set

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Bryce Harper is taking in the sights and sounds of London, but wishes he could do it for longer.

After a fourth-inning solo home run on Saturday against the New York Mets during MLB's London Series, Harper headed to his dugout and pulled out the soccer-style knee-slide celebration.

It's the third time the MLB went overseas, as the Yankees and Red Sox debuted the trip in 2019, and the Cardinals and Cubs went there last year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bryce Harper home run

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Mets at London Stadium on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

After Sunday, it will be just six games played in the country, but Harper himself has an idea.

"We’re excited as a team to be over here and play in front of different fans," Harper said. "Obviously, they love their football over here and being able to go into a different country and play in front of a new fan base is going to be a really fun time for us, and fun time for them.

"I wish that Major League Baseball would bring four teams over here, make it a round-robin and stay for a week and a half or two weeks, just so U.K. baseball fans can rally around it," he said earlier Saturday. "It’s so in and out and so quick, it would be fun to rove across the country a bit, take the trains into different places and see all that. I think it would be a lot of fun."

Bryce Harper in dugout

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the London Series game against the New York Mets on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

BRYCE HARPER BUSTS OUT EURO-STYLE CELEBRATION AFTER LONG HOME RUN IN LONDON SERIES

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo agreed, saying it was a "great idea."

"Once you get acclimated to the time change, you might as well spend a couple of weeks over here and play in some different cities and go ahead and make a round-robin out of it. That would be fantastic," Nimmo said.

"I think the biggest part is that initial 24 hours and once you get past that then you’re sitting in a lot better space physically and mentally. So I’d love to see that, I think it would be good for the game and I think it would grow in a sportive way. So I think it’s a great idea."

Bryce Harper homer in london

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run at London Stadium on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NBA initiated an in-season tournament this past season, and it was a huge success, as ratings increased during said games, and the competition was certainly much better than normal. Members of the winning team each received $500,000.

The Mets and Phillies will wrap up the mini two-game set on Sunday at 10:10 a.m. ET. Philly improved to an MLB-best 45-19 with their 7-2 win on Saturday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.