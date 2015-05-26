Bryant faces tough road in 2015

Smithfield, RI (SportsNetwork.com) - Bryant University will be trying to build on a program record for victories in a season, but its 2015 schedule offers plenty of roadblocks.

The Bulldogs will face an 11-game schedule, announced Monday, but they will play only four times at home - the lowest amount since the 2008 season.

The road schedule includes a Sept. 26 visit to FCS power Coastal Carolina, a playoff quarterfinalist in each of the past two seasons.

Bryant's four home games are against American International (Sept. 5) and Northeast Conference opponents Duquesne (Oct. 17, Homecoming), Saint Francis (Oct. 24) and Sacred Heart (Nov. 14).

Last season, coach Marty Fine's Bulldogs posted an 8-3 mark, setting their Division I record for victories, while tying the all-time program record for wins in a season.

2015 Bryant Football Schedule

Sept. 5, American International

Sept. 19, at Brown

Sept. 26, at Coastal Carolina

Oct. 3, at Monmouth

Oct. 10, at Central Connecticut State*

Oct. 17, Duquesne* (Homecoming)

Oct. 24, Saint Francis (Pa.)*

Oct. 31 at Holy Cross

Nov. 7, at Wagner*

Nov. 14, Sacred Heart*

Nov. 21, at Robert Morris*

* - Northeast Conference game