Bruins sign Simon Gagne

Boston, MA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Boston Bruins have signed forward Simon Gagne to a one-year contract worth $600,000.

Gagne, a former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers, was in camp with the Bruins on a tryout contract.

The 34-year-old Quebec native last played in the NHL during the 2012-13 season with the Flyers. He tallied five goals and six assists in 27 games.

Gagne has 288 goals and 309 assists for 597 points in 799 NHL games over 13 seasons with the Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings. He was a member of the Kings' Stanley Cup championship team in the spring of 2012.

The Flyers selected Gagne with the 22nd overall pick of the 1998 NHL Draft. He spent his first 10 seasons in Philadelphia, then played one year in Tampa Bay and two with Los Angeles before returning to the Flyers for the 2012-13 campaign.

In 109 career playoff games, Gagne has 37 goals and 22 assists for 59 points.

The Bruins also waived forward Bobby Robins with the purpose of assigning him to their American Hockey League affiliate in Providence. He has 14 penalty minutes in three games with the Bruins this season.

Boston also assigned forward Jordan Caron to Providence.