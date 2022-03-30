Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bruce Arians stepping down as Buccaneers head coach, taking front office position

Tampa Bay is expected to hire defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, as the new head coach

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bruce Arians is stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take a front office position with the team, according to a report. 

The move comes less than 14 months after Arians, 69, led the Buccaneers to a victory in Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs. Arians said his new role – which starts during draft prep for the team this year – would be "senior consultant for football," NBC Sports reported. 

"Bruce Arians is transitioning to the front office as our Senior Football Consultant," the Buccaneers wrote on its official Twitter account. "Todd Bowles has been named head coach."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tampa Bay is expected to hire defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, as the new head coach. Bowles previously served as head coach of the New York Jets. 

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital