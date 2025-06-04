WWE star The Miz vows to beat NBA great Charles Barkley at this year's American Century

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE star The Miz will be among golfers in the field for the 36th installment of the prestigious American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

Golfers will begin practice at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe on the border of California and Nevada July 9-13.

The Miz, whose real name is Mike Mizanin, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he’s looking to bounce back at this year’s event after finishing toward the bottom of the field last year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m so dedicated to doing well in the ACC that I started my own golf YouTube channel called ‘Miz Golf’ and, literally, I am training with the best of the best — George Gankas, James Leadbetter. Like, you name it, I am training for it. I feel very good. I feel like my swing is better than it’s ever been," he said.

"My understanding of the game has gotten way better. … I know what to do. It’s just more applying those rules and getting reps and reps and reps.

"So, I feel very confident, very good. I’m gonna go out there, I’m going to beat Charles Barkley this year, and I am not going to be in the tail end like I usually am on Sunday. I feel like I’m going to be at least in the middle of the pack."

The ACC field is packed with famous athletes and actors, from Stephen Curry and Tony Romo to Colin Jost and Ray Romano. Any average Joe could easily be starstruck playing with and against those they see on the basketball court.

For The Miz, most of the pressure he feels comes from the crowd and TV cameras.

MASON HOWELL, 17-YEAR-OLD HIGH SCHOOL JUNIOR, EARNS SPOT IN 2025 US OPEN AFTER REMARKABLE QUALIFIER

"I feel the pressure from the audience," he said, explaining that when he goes to golf on the weekends at a regular course there’s usually nobody watching him. "Here (at Edgewood), there’s thousands of people. So, you get an adrenaline rush when they announce your name like your Tiger Woods.

"And you get up there, and you can’t even feel your club in your hands because your adrenaline is going, your nerves are going so much. And you just pray to God that literally your swing hits the ball, and it goes straight."

Charles Barkley is usually one of the former athletes who participates in the field. He finished 58th last year between Gary Sheffield and celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

The Miz recalled the first time he played at the ACC and was paired with Barkley.

"Everyone told me, ‘Hey, at least you’ll beat Charles, right? At least you’ll beat Charles, right?’" The Miz recalled to Fox News Digital. "Charles doesn’t golf like you see on YouTube. That was a long time ago. He has gotten training. His swing is incredible. I watched Charles Barkley hit the ball and I went, ‘Oh, no. He’s gonna beat me, and everyone’s gonna make fun of me because everyone knows Charles for that hitch he has. But he doesn’t have that hitch anymore. He actually plays very, very well.

"So, I mean, just walking up and down the course, getting intimidated by Charles Barkley, who everyone said I was going to beat, is a moment in my mind."

Overall, The Miz said Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course ranks in his top five of golf courses he’s played, and he looks forward to the tournament.

The tournament will also raise money for local and national charities. The event is a 54-hole Stableford format in which golfers earn points for each hole based on the score to par. The golfer who achieves the most points wins.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former tennis star Mardy Fish won the tournament last year. Stephen Curry was the winner in 2023. The Golden State Warriors star will be back in the field in July.