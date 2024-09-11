Browns to start Deshaun Watson despite latest sexual assault allegation; QB's lawyer denies claim

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will start for the team in a Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite the latest allegation of sexual assault against him.

Watson is fresh off an abysmal performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

On Monday, he was slapped with another sexual assault lawsuit from 2020. He is accused of forcing himself on a woman during a dinner date in her apartment, and the Jane Doe seeks $1 million in damages.

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lawyer, said in a statement to Fox News Digital his client denied the allegations.

"Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday," the statement said. "We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated.

"We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time but don’t intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course.

"In the meantime, Deshaun is going to focus his energy and concentration on football."

He previously faced sexual misconduct allegations by more than two dozen women while he played for the Houston Texans. He ultimately settled with the accusers and was traded to the Browns from the Texans.

Watson signed a $230 million contract upon his arrival in Cleveland. He was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million over the allegations.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson will play Sunday.

Watson told reporters he was focused on football and wasn’t sure why he was being accused of sexual assault again.

"Focus on football. I focus on keeping the main thing the main thing," he said, via Pro Football Talk. "That’s when I walk in this building focusing on being the best quarterback I can be, on the game plan and trying to be better than we were last week so we can get a W."

The NFL is looking into whether Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.