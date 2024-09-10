Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Fox News Digital Sports NFL power rankings after Week 1 of 2024 season

Which NFL team sits at No. 1 after the first week of 2024?

By Fox News Staff Fox News
The exhilaration of the NFL is finally back, and the league played games Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday to kick off the 2024 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up a victory in the closing seconds. The San Francisco 49ers’ dominating defense thrashed its opponent. And the Dallas Cowboys jumped out to a good start in September.

As the dust cleared from the first week of the season, which team sits on top of the league?

Here are the Fox News Digital Sports power rankings after the first week of the season.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

Isiah Pacheco celebrates

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco celebrates after scoring during the second half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Last week: NR

A smaller shoe (or whiter one if you ask Patrick Mahomes), and we might not be talking about the Chiefs winning their home opener this year against the Baltimore Ravens. While all the talk was about Isaiah Likely just barely stepping out of bounds on what would’ve been a touchdown to tie the game — or possibly win it with a two-point conversation on the last play of the game — it’s clear Mahomes might have his best weapons in a few seasons as they chase three straight Super Bowls. Rashee Rice was a go-to, Xavier Worthy scored twice on his first three NFL touches and Isiah Pacheco is running hard as always. Oh, and this guy Travis Kelce plays for them, too. Scary stuff in KC yet again.

2. San Francisco 49ers (1-0)

Jordan Mason in action

San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason, right, runs against New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the second half of a game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.  (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Last week: NR

San Francisco continued its string of dominance against Aaron Rodgers, but more importantly proved it can move the ball on offense without Christian McCaffrey. With McCaffrey out, the 49ers proved how deep and prepared they were to go against a strong Jets defense, all while showing off one of their hidden gem acquisitions in undrafted rookie running back Jordan Mason. It all showed how dangerous the team can be when McCaffrey comes back or even if he doesn’t.

3. Dallas Cowboys (1-0)

Dak Prescott celebrates

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates Ezekiel Elliott's touchdown run against the Cleveland Browns in the first half of a game in Cleveland Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Last week: NR

Dallas entered the season with one of the most impressive rosters in the league and came out of Week 1 with arguably the most impressive win of any team. Against a Browns team that made the playoffs and has high expectations this year, the Cowboys dominated on both sides of the ball in a low-stress, seemingly routine, blowout win. Cutting out any potential Dak Prescott contract distraction will be a huge plus moving forward.

4. Detroit Lions (1-0)

Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) celebrates his 52-yard touchdown reception with Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of a game in Detroit Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.  (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Last week: NR

The Lions showed they are one of the most resilient teams in the NFL in Week 1. Yes, they allowed the Rams to get back in the game, but sometimes when you’re up against a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, he’s going to get his team back in the game. Detroit staved off any type of momentum from the Rams and won in overtime. Meanwhile, Jameson Williams had a massive breakout performance.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

Saquon Barkley reacts

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) leaves the field after a win against the Green Bay Packers Sept. 7, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Last week: NR

Philadelphia took a few drives to find its footing against the Packers in Brazil, but seemed to just become more in control of the game with each series. Defensively, Philadelphia slowly closed any potential running or passing lanes, especially in critical plays at midfield or the red zone. With Saquon Barkley, the Eagles offense has a new dimension that Jalen Hurts hasn’t played with yet as a pro.

6. Houston Texans (1-0)

C.J. Stroud looks for receiver

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for a receiver during the first half of a game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Last week: NR

Have yourself a Texans debut, Joe Mixon. The veteran running back rushed for 159 yards and was dancing in the end zone to help his new team collect a division win over the Indianapolis Colts. And, of course, C.J. Stroud was slinging it to Nico Collins and another newcomer, Stefon Diggs, who found the end zone twice.

7. Buffalo Bills (1-0)

Josh Allen celebrates

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates his touchdown run against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of a game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Last week: NR

Josh Allen hero ball seems unsustainable over the course of an entire NFL season. But it definitely worked for one week in which he accounted for four touchdowns.

8. Miami Dolphins (1-0)

Tyreek Hill looks on

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium.  (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Last week: NR

They didn't play well for nearly three full quarters. But, despite sleepwalking much of the game, not immediately adjusting to Jacksonville's defensive game plan and facing Tyreek Hill drama before kickoff, they rallied to a notable win.

9. Baltimore Ravens (0-1)

Lamar Jackson in action

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal defends during the second half of a game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Last week: NR

The Ravens played hard in a Week 1 loss to the defending Super Bowl champs, but we expect that from Baltimore. Regular-season success has never been a problem for Lamar Jackson and company. It’s the playoffs where this team must show up this year.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)

Mike Evans makes catch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, right, makes a reception for a touchdown in front of Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the first half of a game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla.  (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Last week: NR

While Deshaun Watson flailed in Cleveland, Baker Mayfield was showing the world what the Browns were missing. He was firing on all cylinders and looked like the right man to be the successor to Tom Brady.

11. Los Angeles Rams (0-1)

Matthew Stafford in action

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws against the Detroit Lions during the first half of a game in Detroit Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.  (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Last week: NR

The Rams entered their game against Detroit with plenty of motivation to avenge last year’s playoff loss in Matthew Stafford's second return to Ford Field. But even with all that motivation, they couldn’t come up with a play in overtime and started the season with a sour loss. It brings into question how much higher the Rams’ ceiling is from last year, especially now with wide receiver Puka Nuca dealing with an IR stint.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)

J.K. Dobbins and Jim Harbaugh

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) is congratulated by head coach Jim Harbaugh after scoring against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of a game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Last week: NR

Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL, and what we’ve been seeing at Michigan all these years was on full display in South California as they manhandled the Las Vegas Raiders in the run game for the win. Justin Herbert isn’t used to only throwing for 144 yards, but it was efficient. The run game supplied by J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards was electric all game long. Also, first-round tackle Joe Alt was holding it down against one of the best pass rushers in the league, Maxx Crosby, throughout the game. It was classic Harbaugh in win No. 1 in L

13. New Orleans Saints (1-0)

Alvin Kamara smiles

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara smiles with friends on the sideline before a game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Last week: NR

New Orleans dropped 30 points on the Panthers in the first half and looked pretty decent on offense. The Saints have had a pretty mediocre team since Drew Brees retired. Derek Carr and the offense looked locked in while the defense appeared to have an easy time against Bryce Young and the Panthers. The NFC South is looking like a two-team race.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Kirk Cousins in action

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during the second half of a game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Last week: NR

The Steelers benefited from facing a clearly compromised Kirk Cousins coming off a major injury, but the Pittsburgh offense is still a big concern moving forward, regardless of who starts at quarterback.

15. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)

Joe Burrow getting tackled

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs from New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (8) during the second half of a game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Last week: NR

There’s no need to panic about Cincinnati. The Bengals hardly played their starters in the preseason, and it showed. Plus, Tee Higgins missed Week 1. Cincinnati is still a threat to win the AFC.

16. Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

Zach Charbonnet reacts

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Last week: NR

It took an inefficient first outing by Denver rookie quarterback Bo Nix, but Seattle came away with a slim victory in Week 1 at home, a victory it needed to set up a serious shot at the playoffs this year. Geno Smith didn’t look like the MVP candidate he was in 2022, but he’s proven he can at least be an efficient passer against a questionable defense on a regular basis.

17. Green Bay Packers (0-1)

Christian Watson celebrates

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates after scoring against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of a game Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo.  (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Last week: NR

The Packers lost a close one to the Eagles, but the biggest concern is with Jordan Love’s health. Love was injured toward the end of the game against Philly. The team can recover from a loss, but will it be able to persevere through it. The first quarter of the season is no time to flail.

18. New York Jets (0-1)

Aaron Rodgers walks off field

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks on the field after a game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.  (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Last week: NR

Aaron Rodgers is rusty, and the team needs major work. But it should improve. The question is, can it improve enough to be relevant?

19. Minnesota Vikings (1-0)

Justin Jefferson celebrates

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring a 3-yard touchdown during the first half of a game against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Last week: NR

There were no ghosts for Sam Darnold and the Vikings' offense. They teed off on the Giants to start the season. Darnold showed a veteran presence in the huddle that hadn’t been seen before. Has he finally found what it takes to be a starting quarterback in the league, or was he just happy to return to MetLife Stadium?

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)

Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) takes a break during the second half of a game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Last week: NR

Brian Thomas Jr. is going to be a problem for defenses in this league. Trevor Lawrence found the South Carolina product for a nifty touchdown grab against the Miami Dolphins. Jacksonville lost on a last-second field goal by Jason Sanders, but the team was disrupting the high-powered Tua Tagovailoa-led Dolphins offense all game long, and things could’ve been different if Travis Etienne Jr. didn’t fumble at the 1 on what was going to be a touchdown run. The Jaguars look like contenders again.

21. Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

Anthony Richardson runs

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Last week: NR

All questions about whether Anthony Richardson’s shoulder is fine were put to rest as he launched multiple touchdowns deep downfield while running for yardage. Unfortunately for them, it wasn’t enough to defeat the reigning AFC South champion Texans. Richardson did miss rookie Adonai Mitchell on two balls that looked to be touchdowns if he didn’t overthrow him. But there’s a lot to like moving forward with this team.

22. Chicago Bears (1-0)

Jonathan Owens celebrates with teammates

The Chicago Bears' Jonathan Owens (36) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a blocked Tennessee Titans' punt during the second half of a game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Last week: NR

Caleb Williams didn’t exactly do enough to convince the NFL he was the promising player he’s expected to be, but the defense and special teams showed up for him. The Bears are ranked in the lower half of the rankings, but there’s room to grow.

23. Cleveland Browns (0-1)

Deshaun Watson walks off

Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson walks off the field after a game against the Dallas Cowboys in Cleveland Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Last week: NR

Browns fans are panicking already, and they should be. Cleveland looked dreadful in Week 1, and Deshaun Watson is not a starting quality NFL quarterback right now. It might be time to turn it over to Jameis Winston.

24. New England Patriots (1-0)

Rhamondre Stevenson scores

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) scores on a 3-yard touchdown run during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Last week: NR

They probably deserve to sit below some teams that lost last week because the sustainability of winning on defense and not losing on offense against a diminished opponent is not great.

25. Atlanta Falcons (0-1)

Kirk Cousins throws a pass

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) warms up on the field before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Aug. 23, 2024. (Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports)

Last week: NR

Kirk Cousins, like Aaron Rodgers, is returning from an Achilles injury and didn’t look comfortable as the leader of the offense. It doesn’t help when T.J. Watt is chasing after you.

26. Arizona Cardinals (0-1)

Kyler Murray in action

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of a game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Last week: NR

The Cardinals put up a surprisingly strong effort in a 34-28 loss to Buffalo in Week 1 but only had 80 yards in the second half. Their lone touchdown after halftime came on a 96-yard kickoff return. This team could be much further off from contention than the final score might indicate.

27. Las Vegas Raiders (0-1)

Davante Adams in action

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, middle, runs against Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) during the first half of a game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.  (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Last week: NR

While No. 13 overall pick Brock Bowers looks like the athletically gifted tight end everyone thought he would be in the NFL, a lot needs to change on offense if the Raiders want to be competitive in 2024. Quarterback Gardner Minshew wasn’t consistent, and the Chargers’ pass rush was getting pressure left and right. Ten points is obviously not going to get it done. Antonio Pierce needs to clean things up on that side of the ball.

28. Washington Commanders (0-1)

Jayden Daniels in action

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt after a short gain during the second half of a game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla.  (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Last week: NR

Washington is essentially starting from zero this year with a new head coach and a rookie quarterback, and it looked as expected against an ambitious Buccaneers team. Jayden Daniels and his coaches seemed to treat his first start more as a tuneup to regular action than a serious attempt to pull off a victory. But, as a runner, he at least gave fans a glimpse into his big rushes on broken plays.

29. Denver Broncos (0-1)

Bo Nix in action

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs for a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Last week: NR

If Seattle Seahawks veteran Tyler Lockett doesn’t make a one-handed catch late in the game, perhaps rookie quarterback Bo Nix would’ve had a shot at his first come-from-behind win. The stat sheet wasn’t pleasant for Nix’s first career start under Sean Payton’s Broncos offense. He was 26-for-42 for 138 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. But he did look poised and confident with every throw. Not many rookies see 42 attempts in their first game, but there was some good to build on for Nix heading into Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

30. Tennessee Titans (0-1)

Will Levis in action

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis carries the ball and is tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) and safety Kevin Byard III (31) during the first half of a game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Last week: NR

The score was 17-0, and the Titans’ defense was ruining Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams’ debut at Soldier Field … until they weren’t. Will Levis’ pick six, which came after a blocked punt for a touchdown, turned the tide in the game as the Titans threw away a win. There’s no doubt there are playmakers on this roster on both sides of the ball, but Levis can’t be making mistakes like that.

31. New York Giants (0-1)

Daniel Jones jogs off

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) jogs off the field during the first half of a game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Last week: NR

No team in the league looked as hapless as the Giants in Week 1. With just six points against a Vikings team coming off a bad year and expected to have another bad year, the Giants failed to reach their own already-low expectations in the season opener. New York was the only team not to score a touchdown in Week 1 despite multiple offensive line signings and the addition of wide receiver Malik Nabers, all while quarterback Daniel Jones is making $40 million for the second year in a row.

32. Carolina Panthers (0-1)

Bryce Young and Dave Canales in action

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales, right, talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half of a game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Last week: NR

The Panthers have been the worst team in the league for the last three seasons, and it doesn’t appear they’re getting better. At least it’s only Week 1 and there’s still room to get better. But the pressure on Bryce Young is going to get heavier.

This article was written by Fox News staff.